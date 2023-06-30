Two benefits dinner being held to support Banks family with financial struggles

LUCAS — Surgeries, medications, therapy, exercises.
Lucas resident and McBain native Shandel Banks has tried it all since suffering a severe back injury that caused her to have a herniated disc near her tailbone in April 2021.
Since then, she has battled an array of medical challenges that caused her to have to quit working and put her family on the verge of losing their home. Now the community is stepping up to help her family make it through these tough times.
Friends of the family are organizing two benefit dinners to help the Banks family pay for medical bills and living expenses.
The first one is scheduled for Thursday, July 6 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the Stahl Event Barn in Lucas. The second one is set for Tuesday, July 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Truck Stop/Venue Event Center in Cadillac.
“We’re all grateful that businesses are donating, family and friends are donating and the community is donating items to sell at the auction,” Brittany Kramer, one of the benefit dinner organizers, said.
“Whatever the Banks family gets from this, they will be very grateful for every dollar. That’s just one less dollar that they have to worry about.”
On July 6, Kramer said they are having a live auction and silent drawing to raise money for the family. Some items being offered through the drawing include gift cards to local restaurants and beauty services such as lashes, hair and nails.
Some items being auctioned off live include a crossbow, a rifle, a photography session with a local photographer and 5D wooden carvings made by a local resident.
Kramer said the dinner being offered includes burgers, a variety of salads, chips, desserts, pop and lemonade.
Banks said the herniated disc she suffered tore so badly it formed a cyst to collect fluids leaking from the disc. The cyst sat on top of her sciatic nerve and caused her pain. This nerve is located in the back of the leg.
In January 2022, Banks said she surrendered to the pain and decided to have spinal surgery to relieve some of her symptoms. These symptoms included pins and needles feeling in her left foot and the inability to extend her left knee.
When she woke up from surgery, Banks said she was unable to feel her left leg. It was also hypersensitive and she began experiencing severe burning and sharp jabbing feelings in her left leg.
Banks said she had to learn how to walk on a leg she’d never feel again while continuing to experience pain. After obtaining multiple medical opinions, Banks said she took the advice of a Chicago surgeon and had a revision of the first surgery done.
The second surgeon found Banks’ sciatic nerve root dural sheath had a suture, which she said indicated the first surgeon had cut her sciatic nerve. After the second surgery, Banks said she was still experiencing pain in her left leg and was told it would be chronic.
Banks have tried countless medications and made multiple hospital visits due to stomach issues. She has tried physical therapy, ice packs, chiropractors, kinesiologists and much more to decrease the pain. She also had two failed surgeries that did nothing.
She is now on her last resort after having a spinal cord stimulator temporarily implanted in her on June 26. This device sends low levels of electricity directly into the spinal cord to relieve pain.
Banks said she is in a trial period that’ll last 10 days. The goal is to help manage her pain and decrease her medications. If the trial is successful, she could have the stimulator implanted permanently. It will cost the family more money, however.
Her ordeal led Banks to quit working because she was in so much pain and couldn’t get any sleep at night. To make ends meet, the family sold their enclosed trailer and is debating on selling more items to keep their house.
As Banks and her husband fight to keep a roof over their heads for themselves and their 3-year-old daughter, Kramer said the community support has brought the family to tears.
Now she is hoping the community will continue to bless Banks and her family through the benefit dinners and online fundraisers.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family called Shandel’s Medical Expenses. This can be found at https://gofund.me/12a942d2.
Donations can also be submitted to Banks directly through Venmo at Shandel-Banks or Paypal at @ShandelBanks6.
