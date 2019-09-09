Two bus tours for seniors will visit eight senior housing options

CADILLAC — Two free bus tours in the Parade of Senior Homes will give senior citizens a chance to learn more about senior housing options in Wexford and Missaukee counties.
Registration is now open and a requirement for the tours that will stop at four facilities each in Wexford and Missaukee counties.
“These tours were designed to help those looking towards the future become educated on senior housing options in our area,‘ said Connie Hintsala, owner of the Alliance for Senior Housing.
The tours include free bus transportation with door prizes, refreshments and lots of information.
“With each parade we visit different homes; independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing homes,‘ Hintsala said. “They receive information about funding and VA benefits.‘
Seniors are encouraged to attend both bus tours to explore all of their options. The tours are free but registration in advance is required.
To register for the Wexford Parade, call the Cadillac Senior Center at (231) 779-9420. To register for the Missaukee Parade, call the Lake City Senior Center at (231) 839-4351.
Many agencies are involved with the bus tours and WEX Express provides the transportation.
Wexford County Parade Tour
The Wexford County tour will be held on Friday, Sept. 20 and will leave promptly at 9 a.m. from the Cadillac Senior Center with a scheduled return by 2 p.m. The tour will include Curry House Assisted Living, Green Acres of Cadillac, Harbor View Apartments, and Samaritas Senior living.
Missaukee County Parade Tour
The Missaukee County tour will be held on Friday, Sept. 27 and will leave promptly at 9 a.m. from the Lake City Senior Center and return by 2 p.m. The tour will include Autumnwood of McBain, Whispering Pines Living Center, Maple Ridge Living Center and Quiet Creek Adult Foster Care.
