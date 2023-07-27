CADILLAC — Cadillac City Council incumbents Bryan Elenbaas and Robert Engels will face challengers for their seats in November.
The deadline to submit petitions to be on the ballot was Tuesday, July 25, and according to the city clerk’s office, Elenbaas will be facing challenger Mark Lagerwey in the First Ward and Engels will face challenger Tara Horton in the Third Ward.
The only other seat up for election is mayor, and incumbent Carla Filkins will be running unopposed.
