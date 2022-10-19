CADILLAC — This November, Michigan voters will choose the state’s next governor and other state and federal elections, but there also are local races that will have a more direct impact on the daily lives of Cadillac area residents.
One of those elections is for the District 1 seat on the Wexford County Board of Commissioners. It is the only contested race and the other eight elections for commissioners’ seats are uncontested.
The District 1 race will have two newcomers seeking to fill the seat vacated by current District 1 commissioner Joe Hurlburt, who opted to not see re-election. Democrat Randy Sucharski is seeking election to the seat, while Jason Mitchell is seeking the position as a Republican.
The Cadillac News sent Surcharski and Mitchell a series of identical questions, but only Surcharski responded. The questions and each of Surcharski’s responses to them are what follows.
RANDY SURCHARSKI, DEMOCRAT
Q: Tell us about yourself. (Age, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
A: I am 58 years old, married for 37 wonderful years and have three grown children. We have lived in Cedar Creek Township (Manton) for the past 22 years. I am in year nine serving on the Manton Consolidated School board. I have worked in the water and sewer distribution industry for 37 years, 22 of which have been in northern Michigan.
Q: What do you believe are the biggest issues facing Wexford County? With this in mind, what would be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
A: I believe the county needs to continue to find ways to expand affordable housing and strive for companies to expand or relocate here.
Q: What do you think the biggest priority is for the board to accomplish in 2023? How would that be accomplished?
A: Continue to work for a common goal that keeps Wexford County moving forward, from retaining employees, good health care, wages and services for the people.
Q: In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
A: To be a good steward for the people in District 1, working with townships to ensure they have the services needed and their voices heard.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
A: No.
JASON MITCHELL, REPUBLICAN
Q: Tell us about yourself. (Age, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
A: N/A
Q: What do you believe are the biggest issues facing Wexford County? With this in mind, what would be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
A: N/A
Q: What do you think the biggest priority is for the board to accomplish in 2023? How would that be accomplished?
A: N/A
Q: In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
A: N/A
Q: Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
A: N/A
