LAKE CITY — Two candidates are vying for Lake City city clerk this November. Incumbent Judy Houle will face Lisa Butson for the seat.
The Cadillac News asked both candidates questions to help voters get to know them and where they stand on certain issues. The candidates were limited to 100 words per response.
Judy Houle declined to participate in the questionnaire.
The following are Lisa Butson’s responses.
Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
I grew in Wayne, Michigan and my family moved up north 36 years ago. I’ve lived in Houghton Lake, Merritt for 22 years, and then I moved to McBain, and now I permanently live in Lake City. I went to Baker College and I’m almost done with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. I took two years of criminal justice at Kirtland College and I have a certification in clerical through the Career Technical Center. What I love to do the most is book work.
Why are you running for city clerk?
I wanted to do it a few years back but I wasn’t sure that I was going to be able to. This year I decided to do it. There’s nothing about the job that’s going to be hard for me. It’s everything that I’ve already done so I decided that it would be a nice time to go ahead and do it.
Why should voters elect you as city clerk?
I’m easy to get along with and I’m likable. I’ll work hard for the town and the people that come to me and need help. I got the background and knowledge to be able to do the job.
What do you think are the biggest issues facing Lake City?
The biggest issue is that the kids don’t have anything to do around here. We have some things for older people to enjoy, but we need something that would pull in the kids, the adults, and the older folks.
How do you propose to address these issues?
My idea to address this issue is to have a movie day for everyone. We have enough empty buildings where we can hang up sheets, have a projector, and play movies. We can have some for kids and for adults. Everyone can hang out together and enjoy the movies.
Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
No.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.