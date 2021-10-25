LAKE CITY — Two candidates are vying for Lake City mayor this November. Incumbent Brad Seger will face Craig Ardis for the seat.
The Cadillac News asked both candidates questions to help voters get to know them and where they stand on certain issues. The candidates were limited to 100 words per response.
The following are their responses:
Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
I was born and raised in Lake City. My father was the county doctor from the 1950s through the 1970s. My mother was a nurse. I graduated from Lake City High School in 1978, and studied to be an Elementary School educator, focusing on Social Science and Biology. I worked for General Motors Lansing Division for 30 year, retiring in 2008. I’ve raised my family in Lake City. I love the town and the people, and have always maintained property/a home here.
Why are you running for mayor?
I’ve always believed that the objective of any government should be to fulfill our role as effectively and cost efficiently as possible. I believe we’ve accomplished that over the past nine years. Tax revenue doesn’t belong to myself, or the city. It belongs to the tax payers, so we’ve strove to be good stewards in that regard. The expectation should be a good ROI (return on investment) for any money we spend. Part of that is considering how an expenditure benefits as large a portion of residents as possible, regardless of their financial background.
Why should voters elect you as mayor?
I have a hard time saying voters should choose me over anyone else. All I can point to is what we’ve accomplished over the last nine years, and if voters believe that is commensurate with what their local officials should be doing, then they can choose to proceed. I’ve touched on our accomplishments with road improvement, the funds secured for our sewer improvement, and converting the community to LED lighting. We’ve cross trained our city employees with different divisions to enable more productivity and efficiency. There are numerous other examples, but essentially I believe the community is aware of what we’ve accomplished during my tenure as mayor.
What do you think are the biggest issues facing Lake City?
Obviously, Covid has had, and continues to have, a dominant presence in our current lives. A large issue of concern for our residents (based on their communication with myself and Council) is the volume of traffic on M-66, and the attendant safety and noise issues that accompany it. Another point of emphasis from the community has been the quality of our local roads, both in maintaining and improving them. There are a plethora of other issues (cost of living, tax burdens, unemployment, keeping our small businesses alive, etc), but these are the ones I’ve heard voiced by the community consistently.
How do you propose to address these issues?
Regarding Covid, I believe we’ve been a resource, particularly with local business. I’ve conferred often with our local Chamber of Commerce over the last 18 months on their efforts to inform and assist our local business owners in securing grants and loans from both the State and Federal Government. We’ve funded the hiring of a new deputy sheriff part time to focus on speeding issues on M-66, in addition to some of our local roads where complaints have been the highest. In regards to our road quality, we’ve funded the improvement/maintenance of John St., Russell St., Houghton St., and Front St.
What do you believe are the three most important roles Lake City plays in residents’ lives?
As mayor the last nine years, I’ve tried to keep my focus on three main criteria: To do good for all our citizens, to be exceptional as much as possible, and to find ways to help as many of our fellow residents as possible. As stated earlier, to be effective and efficient. I’d add to be as unintrusive as possible.
How do you plan to enhance those roles?
I’m not sure it’s “enhancing” the role, versus just continuing what we’ve been doing successfully the past nine years. Things like securing the grant for $450,000 to improve our sewer system. Installing LED lights throughout the city, reducing our expenditure there greatly. Savings like these help pay for other projects, like the aforementioned road improvements, without increasing the tax burden of all our citizens.
With many businesses struggling due to COVID-19, how would you go about assisting these businesses?
As mentioned prior, I’ve conferred often with our local Chamber of Commerce regarding their efforts, and can’t say enough for what they’ve done over the last 18 months. City Council unanimously approved a temporary reduction in our small businesses sewer bills during the shut down phases of the pandemic. While our hands are somewhat tied in regards to how much Council can do directly, it’s the communication that’s key. Speaking to local business owners, directing them toward resources, making phone calls on their behalf. Really, it’s just being present.
If elected, what are some things you would do to promote tourism in Lake City?
I’m a big believer in using social media as a tool for letting people know what Lake City has to offer. I can speak first hand of its influence at Missaukee Mountain, a non profit owned by the City where I am a regular volunteer. Again, with the Chamber of Commerce’s help via regular posting, the winter of 2020/2021 was one of our busiest in years. In addition to bringing in people from other communities, we’re able to encourage our local youth to come out and participate in the community, with little to no cost to them.
If elected, how would you protect the quality of Lake Missaukee?
I’m an avid sportsman, which includes swimming, fishing, boating, and diving in Lake Missaukee. Its health and well being is of great importance to me. While I believe the water quality today is much better then it was in my youth, I’m always looking at different options for improvement. The difficulty is often the cost. Subjects like retention ponds have been raised, but the cost (without some accompanying grant) would be substantial to our tax payers. I’ve recently authorized some exploration with MDOT for vortex guards to go over our drainage points, capturing more contaminants.
Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
I have never been convicted of a crime.
Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
I grew up in Lake City and have a deep connection to this community and the people who call it home. For six generations, my family has been a part of our town. From my great grandmother who was a long-time member of the Lake City Women’s Club, my great grandfather who owned the Grand Central Hotel (later the Willard House), my grandfather who started the Ardis Dairy, my grandmother who was a diligent member of the Garden Club, to a cousin who built the Missaukee District Library, I come from a long line of family members dedicated to making Lake City a better place for all.
Why are you running for mayor?
When we settled here, we began to get involved in the community. My first major project was the Bond Initiative for the Lake City Area Schools which made it possible to renovate both school buildings and add a Community Center, enhancing the educational and recreational opportunities for all residents. Knowing there was more to be done, I began working with groups of community members and merchants to develop a Master Plan for Lake City. By listening closely to residents and business owners the plan for continued growth and improvement came into focus.
Why should voters elect you as mayor?
The future of Lake City depends on having leadership that understands the process necessary to secure zoning and funding for the enhancement of our town. We have begun the Redevelopment Ready Certification process with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation which will lead to opportunities for grants and support for existing businesses, new businesses, housing and enhancement of the community. With my leadership, Lake City will be able to move the Master Plan forward, making this a better place to live.
What do you think are the biggest issues facing Lake City?
Housing and economic growth and sustainability. Make sure anything we do benefits everyone who calls this community home.
How do you propose to address these issues?
First, housing, I am a member of Housing North which is an organization to work on housing solutions in a ten-county region. We work with developers, employers and other stakeholders as we work towards fulfilling housing needs in Northwest Michigan. This is a great organization that will guide not only Lake City through housing issues but also helps Missaukee County through our efforts.
Second, economic growth and sustainability; we have been working with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to achieve their Redevelopment Ready Certification which will help us drive for economic growth and to make the businesses that produces jobs in our community sustainable.
What do you believe are the three most important roles Lake City plays in residents’ lives?
Develop a good prosperous economic environment, focus on a safe and healthy community and build a community that all members enjoy and can be proud to live in.
How do you plan to enhance those roles?
Continue to partner with organization such as the MEDC, Housing North, Community Hope and other organizations that can guide us to economic success. Lake City has a great police, EMS and fire department. We will support and work with these organizations to stay strong and continue to provide the services to our residents that we have come accustomed to. One of the objectives in out Master Plan is to develop a Health Care Clinic. We were well on our way to achieving this goal until the epidemic sent us back to starting that initiative all over. We plan on taking this objective on again.
With many businesses struggling due to COVID-19, how would you go about assisting these businesses?
Work with the business to understand their needs, work with them to come up with solutions to meet those needs. It will take a real concerted effort with business, community and leadership to develop the right strategy to make our business community successful.
If elected, what are some things you would do to promote tourism in Lake City?
First, we will work on fulfilling many of the objectives in our Master Plan established by the community in 2020. Then we will develop a comprehensive Parks & Recreation Plan which will guide us to developing a more robust tourism strategy utilizing all the natural resources we have available. It is imperative to have a Parks and Rec plan which opens doors for grants to support initiatives such as the community swim program, help to run the Community Center at the school, Missaukee Mountain, trails to name a few.
If elected, how would you protect the quality of Lake Missaukee?
I am a member of the Missaukee Lakes Association because I’m a strong believer in a good water quality program. MLA has done a great job in looking after Lake Missaukee over the years. I don’t think we could find a better organization to support for the future of our county lakes. I will encourage all to supporting MLA.
Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
No
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.