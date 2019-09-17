MANTON — In Manton, two candidates are vying for the position of city mayor. Incumbent Garry Brown will not be running for re-election. Current commissioner Sam Cronkhite will face Heather O'Connor for the seat. The Cadillac News asked both candidates questions to help voters get to know them and where they stand on certain issues. The following are their responses.
Sam Cronkhite
• Tell us a little about yourself and your background.
I grew up here in Northern Michigan and received my education from the Wexford Missaukee Career Tech Center in machine trades, fabrication and welding. I am a small business owner with 25 plus years in the industry. I believe in family, God and country. My best friend and role model is my Dad. I currently serve Manton as a commissioner. I owe all that I am to my wife Janet. We have three children and two grandchildren. I love to play guitar and sing. I'm terrible at golf but love the game!
• Why did you decide to run for mayor?
Being a business owner, and resident of a small town, I know first hand the challenges we face. I'm running for mayor to represent my neighbors and friends in a community that I love. I fully understand that it is not just a job, but a responsibility, to do the best I can to give our residents a clean and safe community.
• What do you think are the most important issues facing the city of Manton and the community?
We face a lot of important challenges, such as housing, empty buildings and the cost of water and sewer to name a few. With more housing availability, it would, in effect, lower the per home responsibility for our infrastructure.
• How do you propose to address these issues?
I will work closely with our commission, developers and realtors to find solutions that make sense.
• If the city were faced with a budget crisis, what areas of the budget do you think must be maintained at current levels and what areas could be reduced?
In a budget crisis, it would be crucial to maintain our fire, police, sewer and water services as these are critical to health and safety. Any project that could be considered non-essential would be held over to the next year.
• Under what conditions do you think it's OK to raise taxes or ask residents to raise taxes?
I think any situation that would cause a threat to health, safety or general well-being of our citizens would be just cause to bring a tax increase to a vote of the people.
• Municipalities across Michigan currently are in the midst of deciding how they will address recreational and medical marijuana ordinances. Do you think the city should allow certain medical or recreational marijuana establishments?
As a commissioner, I take my job to serve and represent the citizens of Manton very seriously. In a small community like ours, it becomes increasingly important to understand the issues. As we move forward dealing with new laws in our state, it is our job as representatives to write ordinances that reflect our communities' views and values and ones that will bring growth and jobs. We are currently looking at neighboring municipalities that have marijuana ordinances in place to see what has been successful and what will work well for Manton.
• On a structural level — water, utilities, roads, availability of housing, etc. — what are Manton's biggest strengths and weaknesses? Do you have any ideas on how to address the weaknesses?
The city of Manton has just completed a 3.2 million dollar water and sewer project with the help of a 2 million dollar grant and this has eliminated the majority of any problems we had. We are currently working on a capital improvement budget to address any future challenges.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
No. Have never been convicted of any crime.
Heather O'Connor
• Tell us a little about yourself and your background.
Thank you for the opportunity to properly introduce myself. Labor Day weekend celebrates my 10th year in Manton. From 2006-2016 I worked overseas in Iraq and Afghanistan. During that time I came to Manton, bought a house & stayed for the quality of life and community. I am the CEO of an IT company, primarily focused on Federal projects. Involvement includes the Wexford Joint Planning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals, Manton Area Heritage Restoration Group, our local Church, I’m a Member of the DAR, Manton Area Chamber, Daughters of 1812, a Dale Carnegie Graduate and my Master’s Degree from FSU.
• Why did you decide to run for mayor?
Members of the community approached me and insisted I run for Mayor; for which I am both honored and humbled. My husband is from England, I am from the south, yet we love this area so much, we were married in Michigan and dove head first into our community, including my part-time position at Family Dollar where I am fortunate to meet, chat and serve folks at their best and worst, rushed and relaxed. I am a Resident, Property Owner and Business Owner in Manton, as well as an ISO Lead Auditor. After thoughtful consideration, I humbly accepted the challenge.
• What do you think are the most important issues facing the city of Manton and the community?
My office, home, volunteer organizations and part-time job are all located within the Manton city limits, and as such I am afforded the daily opportunity to talk with folks about what pressing issues face us in Manton. Households bring revenue to the city. I notice several properties abandoned or vacated. Infrastructure is supported by the number of active households; a rough count of 600+ households support our water and sewer service. Another area of concern is the speed limit through town. Many of our children walk to school and as such, concerns raised are limits being both too fast and inconsistent.
• How do you propose to address these issues?
The appeal of Manton for housing is location, location, location. We sit ideally located between Cadillac and Traverse City. My desire is to continue the focus on cottage/small housing. To echo the sentiments of appeal to retirees and empty nesters, our appeal goes beyond those groups to young families and families with children. Our Schools are desirable and garner immense community support. With such support, we, as ONE MANTON, proud of our small, yet diverse community can with collective voice generate the desire to lower our speed limit with the ultimate goal of our children’s safety in mind.
• If the city were faced with a budget crisis, what areas of the budget do you think must be maintained at current levels and what areas could be reduced?
The Office of the Mayor does not control the budget; however, she/he does have oversight and influence on the intricacies of the budget. The Commissioners are the elected officials responsible for voting on budget and expenses. Manton’s revenue consists of several separate and distinct funding’s or accounts which are monitored on a constant basis. During my tenure overseas in Iraq and Afghanistan, part of my Audit Scope was that of Base Life Support Services or those deemed essential services. Areas of our city budget and expenditures which I consider as essential services consist of water, sewer, police, and fire services.
• Under what conditions do you think it's OK to raise taxes or ask residents to raise taxes?
As a local municipality, the only control of taxes the city Manton maintains is that of property taxes. We do not have a city sales or other tax to supplement our current property taxes. Further, we are currently capped at the Michigan state law maximum allowable for increase of property taxes. This harkens back to the need for development of abandoned and vacated properties into utilization as well as additional single-family housing. More housing equals more properties, more properties equals more funds in property taxes. Thus, a revenue stream from property taxes is increased.
• Municipalities across Michigan currently are in the midst of deciding how they will address recreational and medical marijuana ordinances. Do you think the city should allow certain medical or recreational marijuana establishments?
My concern is demographics. In Manton, sixty percent (60%) of the voter turnout voted in favor of legalizing the use of recreational marijuana. My belief is that the city of Manton needs to take a serious look at the types of revenue that the marijuana industry will generate. Currently, Manton has opted out of medical marijuana and the current condition of opting either in or out of recreational marijuana is under review by the city administration and commission.
• On a structural level — water, utilities, roads, availability of housing, etc. — what are Manton's biggest strengths and weaknesses? Do you have any ideas on how to address the weaknesses?
Manton’s strengths include our water project and schools. A majority of this project was completed under a grant with 75% of our water system replaced. Further, we are ahead of other communities in the revamping of local water systems. Our schools, with immense local support of students and education boasts Manton High School as a Magnet school. Weakness: let’s rephrase to opportunities. Our biggest opportunity is ongoing blight. To address this issue I entertain the concept of municipal trash service at minimal cost per household with maximum return to the community. Our beauty, charm and people give our community the great heart that Manton is to our family.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
No
