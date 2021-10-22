MCBAIN - Two candidates are vying for city clerk this November. Incumbent Marcia Smith will face Faye Meyering-Walker for the seat.
The Cadillac News sent both candidates a questionnaire to help voters get to know them and where they stand on certain issues. The candidates were limited to 100 words per response.
Marcia Smith did not respond by press time.
The following are Faye Meyering-Walker's responses:
Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
Born and raised in McBain
Married to Jac, 2 children, 3 grandchildren, 2 step children, 5 step grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren
Attended Washtenaw Community College for business management
Moved from McBain to Brighton in 1980
Lived in Brighton 25 years
Worked 20 years for a large steel fabrication and construction company located in the Detroit area.
Positions included accounting, operations, sales and business development
Was on the Board of Directors for Livingston Technical Academy for 2 years
Member of many Livingston County and Detroit area organizations
Why are you running for city clerk?
I am running for clerk of McBain because I believe if we live in a community we need to be involved in that community. With a strong business background I believe I would fit in that position.
Why should voters elect you as city clerk?
McBain is a growing, caring and friendly place to live. We take care of our community and the residents in it.
What do you think are the biggest issues facing Lake City?
Improvements need to done, such as the ongoing upgrade of our water system. We are implementing a new accounting system. Ordinances are outdated and need to be updated and some new ones added with language that specifically meets the needs of McBain as it is today.
How do you propose to address these issues?
One of the biggest issues I see in our town is communication. I would like to see a newsletter published, perhaps quarterly and sent to all the residents. Not every household has a computer to check on the city website as to what is happening in our town. I would be happy to lead a committee, along with some residents who would like to volunteer and help me make this happen.
Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
Never been arrested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.