LAKE CITY — Two candidates are vying for a Missaukee County Road Commission seat this August. George Davis will face Tim Smith for the seat.
The Cadillac News asked both candidates questions to help voters get to know them and where they stand on certain issues. The candidates were limited to 100 words per response.
The following are their responses:
George Davis
• Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
I was born and raised on a family dairy farm in Merritt. I attended Houghton Lake High School. In 1980 I started working in the construction field and have been in that line of work for the past 43 years. I have been married to my wife, Amber, for 44 years. We have a son, daughter and four grandkids. My hobbies include hunting, fishing and camping. I was a volunteer Firefighter for the Merritt FD for 15 years.
• Why are you running to be a Missaukee County road commissioner?
I have been with the Missaukee County Road Commission for almost 10 years as an equipment operator and truck driver. I will be retiring this fall and would like to continue to serve the residents of Missaukee County. I have the experience and knowledge base that would benefit our county.
• Why should voters choose you to be a Missaukee County road commissioner?
Voters should consider me for Missaukee County Road Commissioner because I have an extensive background in road building and maintenance. My past experience includes working at an asphalt plant, total road reconstruction, snow plowing and installation of culverts. These experiences will allow me to bring a new perspective and outlook to the board.
• What do you think are the biggest challenges facing the Missaukee County Road Commission?
The biggest challenge they are facing is the increased cost of supplies and obtaining needed parts in a timely manner. The increased cost in fuel is a huge problem facing all road commissions. We will need to work together to help find cost-effective solutions.
• How do you propose to address these issues?
We will need to review our budget and make the changes necessary to help accommodate and meet the needs of our Road Commission and Missaukee County residents.
• What do you think are the primary responsibilities of a road commissioner?
The primary responsibilities of a road commissioner are to approve the road and equipment budget. We oversee the bid process for purchasing supplies, such as gravel and pavement. We assist the road commission in the hiring process.
• What areas do you believe need the most attention from the road commission and why?
Bringing the shoulders and gravel roads for dust control. Missaukee County has leased a brine well and is waiting on further equipment to further serve the residents (further detail is in the question below).
• What roads in Missaukee County do you believe need to be paved and why?
Missaukee Co is responsible for paving B roads. Currently, there are several roads that need to be re-paved and widened, such as South 8 Mile and South 13 Mile, for example. This will provide safer travel for car and tractor traffic. Maintaining the roads is a priority. C roads are the financial responsibility of each township for paving.
• With road funding being limited, what areas of Missaukee County should the road commission prioritize and why?
Brining the roads because the dust that you see is the clay binder that holds the gravel together. When the binder is no longer present, the road will only consist of loose stone and sand. This will cause potholes, chatter bumps and increased maintenance costs. Another area to prioritize is to update and maintain the paved roads. Snow removal will continue to be a priority in the winter months, but the increase in salt prices will need to be addressed.
• How would you address speeding concerns in Missaukee County?
I would work alongside the Missaukee County Sheriff’s office to help provide the appropriate road signage and speed limit signs.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
I have never been convicted of a crime.
Tim Smith
• Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
My name is Tim Smith. I am a lifelong resident of Missaukee County. I graduated from Lake City High School in 1977 and have been married to my wife, Tammy, for 43 years. We have two children, Ashley and boyfriend Roe of Grand Rapids and Kyle and daughter-in-law Linda of Lake City. We are proud grandparents of Harper and Hudson. I have 25 years of experience working at the Missaukee County Road Commission and retired in May 2021.
• Why are you running to be a Missaukee County road commissioner?
I am running for commissioner as I feel that I would be an asset to the county. I know the area inside and out and can offer great insight for road maintenance and future upgrades. I want to be a great representative for the entire county and do my best to work with the people, their families and their needs.
• Why should voters choose you to be a Missaukee County road commissioner?
I have 25 years of experience working for the Missaukee County Road Commission and feel that I have a great understanding of the Road Commission itself.
• What do you think are the biggest challenges facing the Missaukee County Road Commission?
Biggest challenge — my top priority and one of the biggest challenges we face is maintaining great public safety. We must make sure things are addressed and fixed in a timely fashion. The roads must be safe for all drivers. Funding is another challenge for all counties. I will work hard to keep the funding available for those upgrades and maintenance issues.
• How do you propose to address these issues?
I will work with all townships to address road issues and ensure that the county stays on top of all challenges we face with public safety, road upgrades, road maintenance and funding.
• What do you think are the primary responsibilities of a road commissioner?
The primary responsibility of a Road Commissioner is managing money. Being a business owner of Smithville Landing, I have experience with this challenge. It would be my duty to make sure all funding is dispersed properly and used as efficiently as possible.
• What areas do you believe need the most attention from the road commission and why?
Many of our roads are heavily used by large equipment, and they truly take a lot of wear and tear. It would be my priority to upgrade those roads properly, so they last longer and are safe for those who travel them.
• What roads in Missaukee County do you believe need to be paved and why?
In Missaukee County, all primary roads are already paved, but many of those roads need work done to them from the heavy use they endure throughout the year. I feel there are three roads that need a total upgrade. 13 Mile from Kelly Road to Finkle Road. 8 Mile Road from Stoney Corners to M-55, and Cadillac Road between M-55 and Dickerson Road. These roads need their ditches worked up properly, crush and reshape the entire surface, make wider and safer lanes which make for a better and longer-lasting road.
• With road funding being limited, what areas of Missaukee County should the road commission prioritize and why?
We must prioritize winter road maintenance and demand a high standard of road safety. I want to see safe traveling throughout the entire winter, and to ensure that we work hard to remove snow and ice effectively. Every life is valuable, and we must do our part to make certain those traveling can expect clear and safe roads.
• How would you address speeding concerns in Missaukee County?
It’s the duty of the Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to set speed limits throughout the county. We do our best to suggest speed limits on our roads, but it is ultimately their decision. If speeding issues continue, then we will be more persistent with our suggestions. We will also do our part to make sure all speed limit signage is clear and visible to those driving.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
I have NEVER been convicted of any crimes in my lifetime.
