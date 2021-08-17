Two cases of delta variant detected in Wexford County

CADILLAC — Public health officials have been saying for weeks that the COVID-19 delta variant likely is already fairly widespread in this region and on Monday, additional confirmation of that suspicion was reported.
Wexford County reported its first two cases of the variant on Monday. A couple of weeks earlier, three cases of the variant were reported in Missaukee County. As of Monday, Lake and Osceola counties still hadn’t reported any variant cases.
The delta variant is much more contagious than the original coronavirus and is believed to lead to more hospitalizations and serious complications.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported two COVID-related hospitalizations as of Monday.
According to District Health Department No. 10, which covers Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Newaygo, Oceana and Wexford counties, the region is in the midst of a surge of new COVID-19 cases following a lull in cases from about early June through late July.
The number of new cases has been inching up in this area for several weeks. According to data published by the health department on Monday, the region had an average of around 27 new cases of COVID every day from Aug. 10-16. The week prior, the average daily case count was 20; the week prior to that, it was 13.4; the week prior to that, it was 9.57; the week prior to that, it was 4.28; and the week prior to that, it was 3.
All three local counties within District Health Department No. 10 — Wexford, Missaukee and Lake — reported new COVID cases on Monday. Wexford had four, Missaukee had two and Lake had one.
The total number of COVID cases in area counties since the beginning of the pandemic is 2,592 in Wexford County, 1,292 in Missaukee County, 615 in Lake County and 1,726 in Osceola County.
The percentage of fully immunized people in area counties is as follows: 51.8% in Wexford County, 48% in Missaukee County, 56.3% in Lake County and 40.4% in Osceola County (as of Aug. 10).
The last death from COVID-19 reported in this area was on July 21 in Lake County. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 43 people in Wexford County, 19 people in Missaukee County, 16 people in Lake County and 31 people in Osceola County have died from COVID-19.
As a result of the recent uptick in cases, area counties are at moderate or substantial risk of transmission, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Wexford and Missaukee both are at moderate transmission risk and Lake is at substantial, with indoor mask usage recommended.
