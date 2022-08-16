CADILLAC — Seeing the estimated price tag for furniture at the Cadillac water department headquarters on 44 Road raised some eyebrows among city staff and council members.
A couple of items, in particular, were especially costly: they included two chairs that cost around $2,000 apiece and a coffee table that cost around $800.
“My eyes kind of bulged out,” council member Stephen King said in regard to the exorbitant price of some of the items. King added that there also were a few chairs on the list that appeared to be identical models but with price tags that differed by more than $100.
Council on Monday discussed the purchase, which would fill the new 8,000-square-foot facility with furniture at a total estimated cost “not to exceed $91,702.70.”
To avoid paying higher than necessary costs and markups, the general contractor was not awarded the responsibility for acquiring furnishings for the new facilities, according to council documents. Rather, using the state’s competitive bidding service, MiDEAL, Cadillac is “ensured that we receive goods from a supplier that was awarded by the State to supply their goods and services with pricing and quality standards already approved by the State as the lowest, most responsible bidder.”
The staff-recommended action was that the city council approve the authority to participate in the MiDEAL cooperative purchase plan and to award the contract to Interphase Interiors of Traverse City.
Even though going through MiDEAL ostensibly narrowed the field to the lowest qualified bidder, Cadillac Director of Finances Owen Roberts said based on his limited experience buying office furniture, a few items seemed to be a lot pricier than he’s personally comfortable with, in particular the two chairs and coffee table.
Assuming they approved the purchase through MiDEAL, Roberts assured council members that those items would be removed from the list and he also would review some of the other items to make sure they were within a reasonable price range. He added he also would check out the chairs mentioned by King and find out why they were priced differently.
After discussion, council member Robert Engels made a motion to go through with the deal, with an amendment stipulating that Roberts would remove the especially pricey items and re-examine some of the others on the list. This motion was approved unanimously by council.
Money to pay for the furniture is fully reimbursable using the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan previously secured for the well field project.
Also on Monday, Mayor Carla Filkins commented in regard to a topic that council member Bryan Elenbaas brought up during the last meeting, when he asked about a city employee who he heard was working for another municipality as a consultant during hours that he should be at the office.
At the time, City Manager Marcus Peccia replied that he knew about the employee’s work with the other municipality and had signed off on it. He added that this individual doesn’t do the type of work that requires he be on the clock certain hours of the day, and was using their own personal time to work as a consultant.
On Monday, Filkins said she and council member King discussed the situation with Peccia after the last meeting, and it was agreed that while no one was technically doing anything wrong, the perception of a city employee regularly taking time away from their office duties to work for another municipality “didn’t look right.”
Therefore, the employee was asked not to take time off from their duties on a regular basis to do consulting work. The employee agreed.
