CADILLAC — Over the last several months, the lives of Sophia Hinkley, Isaiah Benavides and their immediate family members have been turned upside down.
Both children earlier this year were diagnosed with rare forms of cancer and have since undergone a whirlwind of medical appointments, tests and treatments.
Sophia lives in Wexford County and Isaiah lives in Missaukee County.
The following are their stories.
Isaiah’s mother, Ayla, said in May, the 4-year-old slipped in the shower and hurt his back and after a week or so of the injury not getting better, they took him in to urgent care, where doctors ordered an X-ray and found an L3 compression fracture in his spine.
From there, they sent Isaiah to Helen Devos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. Specialists at Devos informed Ayla and Isaiah’s father, Brent, that there were several areas of concern in his spine and they wanted to perform a biopsy.
“They did CT scans all over his body and blood work but everything came back normal,” Ayla wrote in a message to the Cadillac News.
A biopsy was performed a couple weeks later but Ayla said they didn’t learn details of the test for about 11 weeks.
“Initially, Devos sent the biopsy to Seattle Children’s Hospital for confirmation (genetic testing) but told us that the pathologist thought it was a myofibroma,” Ayla wrote. “During that time, Isaiah got really sick with hypercalcemia and ended up hospitalized for it. He went from running around to not even able to bear weight on his legs. They ended up doing another MRI and found out that whatever was in his bones had spread rapidly to the point it was all over his bones in his body.”
When the family finally heard back from Seattle about the biopsy, the initial diagnosis was an “undifferentiated rare spindle cell tumor.” Specialists later performed another biopsy and altered the diagnosis to Rhabdomyosarcoma, which is a rare type of cancer that forms in soft tissue — specifically skeletal muscle tissue or sometimes hollow organs such as the bladder or uterus. RMS can occur at any age, but it most often affects children, according to the Mayo Clinic.
After the diagnosis, Isaiah was put on a 66-week treatment regimen.
“We do several different chemo drugs,” Ayla wrote. “It’s 42 weeks of front line chemo and six months of maintenance. We go every Monday for one. Then every three weeks we go overnight for three drugs. Then every six weeks we have five days in a row of another drug.”
Isaiah currently is in a full body hip spica cast due to multiple fractures from the cancer. He’s had pelvic fractures, a right femur fracture and the left one was close to breaking.
Through it all, Ayla said Isaiah has never complained and has remained “amazing and so sweet.”
For the parents, however, Ayla said dealing with situation has been very difficult.
“Horrible hard,” Ayla wrote. “Some days it’s OK but other days I’m a wreck. My husband and I are doing the best we can emotionally but it is horrible. There is no way to describe the pain — absolutely excruciating. ... (We’re) just asking for prayers!!! We need a miracle.”
Anne Hinkley said her 8-year-old daughter, Sophia, started having stomach pains at the end of April or beginning of May.
“We initially didn’t think too much of it,” Anne wrote in a message to the Cadillac News. “If you asked her how bad her pain was, she would usually say around a 3 and she would usually complain about it after her Acro dance class. We assumed it was just muscle issues from tumbling.”
Sophia started to complain more frequently and was wanting to take frequent naps, which she never did. When she started throwing up, Anne and her husband, Jamie, realized something was going on.
On May 3, they took her to see a doctor, who ordered labs, an X-ray, and an ultrasound the following day. On May 7, the doctor called Anne from her cellphone while she was at Lincoln Elementary School helping set up for their spring carnival.
“She told me that the imaging found a tumor on her right kidney and that we needed to take her to Grand Rapids for a CT scan that day,” Anne wrote. “We took her right down and they got her right into the CT scan and then told us an hour later that she actually had tumors on both kidneys.”
She was diagnosed with Wilms’ tumor, which is a rare kidney cancer that primarily affects children.
Sophia was admitted to Helen Devos Children’s Hospital that night and a few days later, had her first round of chemotherapy. Sophia was able to go home after that, although she had to return for 11 more weekly chemotherapy treatments at Devos.
On Aug. 10, she was admitted back to the hospital and on the 11th, Anne said she had an almost 11-hour surgery.
“They removed all of her left kidney and half of her right kidney,” Anne said. “She had to stay at the hospital until August 22nd. It was a longer stay than they expected, her remaining kidney took longer to ‘wake up’ and start functioning.”
In the course of all the medical scrutiny that Sophia has been receiving, Anne said they found out her right foot is slightly bigger than the left, which could be from a genetic disorder and potentially part of why she developed tumors.
Sophia started a 30-week chemotherapy regimen a few weeks ago — a more aggressive treatment than before.
“Every few weeks for her chemo treatment she will have to be admitted for one to four nights to receive the chemo,” Anne wrote. “Next Tuesday she will have to stay for three to four days for chemo. She just finished up six radiation treatments.”
Anne said her daughter at first struggled with all the changes going on her life.
“She missed the last month of school and her dance recitals,” Anne wrote. “She was really sad about that. She also had her birthday the month after her diagnosis; we had a small party for her at Kenwood but her energy was really low and she mostly just sat there not wanting to talk to anyone. Her hair started falling out around week three of chemo and that broke her heart. She stayed in her room a lot refusing to see and talk to people. She started watching Stranger Things around that time and binge-watched it all. She loved the character Eleven and seeing her without much hair helped her deal with that. ... While we were at the hospital for her surgery, she was in a very bad mood the entire time. She hated everyone and everything. The only thing she would do was stare at the TV or her tablet. She was very angry about being ‘picked on’ since coming home her mood has been a lot better though.”
Anne said the family has tried to keep things as normal as possible at home but it’s definitely been hard.
“We are a homebody kind of family who generally likes to spend time together and we’ve all been split up a lot more than we’re used too,” Anne said. “Both my husband and I stayed with Sophia for the two weeks she was in the hospital after surgery and our kids stayed with family members. They both struggled being away so long. Our son also had autism and doesn’t talk a whole lot when he’s not with us. ... The last two weeks Sophia and I have been gone most of the week in Grand Rapids at appointments so we haven’t had a whole lot of time together.”
Anne said a number of people, organizations and businesses have reached out to support them in numerous ways, which has helped a lot.
“We’ve seen so much generosity since her diagnosis,” Anne said. “The biggest hardship for us currently would be the driving back and forth with all the gas and wear and tear on our vehicles.”
Both families have set up Gofundme accounts to raise money for expenses.
To check out the account set up for Sophia, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-our-sweet-sophia-hinkley-of-cadillac-mi?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
To check out the account set up for Isaiah, go to https://gofund.me/466de568.
