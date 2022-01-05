As the new year begins, residents are deciding on their New Year’s resolutions. Common ideas that people want to improve in their lives include fitness and organization in the household. Below, are actions that people can participate in improving their life in 2022:
Maintaining a fitness goal at the YMCA
Fitness is a common resolution for most Michigan residents because people are wanting to improve on their physical health. Although many gyms are hustling at the start of the new year, gyms are quiet towards the middle of the year.
Mary Spalding, Director of Healthy Living of the Cadillac Area YMCA, explained that consistency is a main struggle because people are motivated at the start of the year, but then fail to maintain a steady routine in their fitness goals as the year progresses.
The YMCA offers equipment and a fitness orientation for all new members. Members can work one-on-one or have a group training with a personal trainer. Based on the client’s fitness goals, the personal trainer will design a designated plan to ensure that their client completes their mission.
“Participating in an exercise or going to a place is one thing, but finding connections is the key factor for long-term success in regulating your own fitness,” Mike Kelso said, Executive Director of the Cadillac Area YMCA.
Not only does the YMCA offer a fitness center, there is a gym, a swimming pool, an indoor running track, an aerobics center and a weight room, so there are many ways for residents in the community to improve on their diet.
Conquering Clutter in the household
Clutter is a main stressor in a family’s home. Numerous residents may not check through their possessions regularly, resulting in an accumulation of household items.
Beth Ruck, professional organizer in Conquering Clutter, explains that a main reason that people don’t organize is because it’s not an enjoyable task, and there are life-changing events that may develop that prolongs organizing such as marriage or health issues.
“The one thing I’ve learned over the years is that people don’t look at how much they have in something. For example, people don’t check if their items are broken or if their clothing items don’t fit,” Ruck said.
Thankfully, Ruck offers organizational services such as moving and downsizing, home office, closets and kitchen services.
For all her clients, Ruck goes through a four-step process in ensuring quality service: call, access, organize and maintain. By following each step, Ruck is able to deliver results.
One of Ruck’s clients was a family with three children under the age of five. The client’s mother passed away years prior, and had a mass amount of the mother’s clothes in the client’s closet. Ruck describes the experience of organizing her client’s closet in a short period of time.
“In an hour and a half, we had two gallon trash bags of things to throw away and 13 bags of clothes to donate. She was like, ‘Wow, I can actually see my closet,’” Ruck said.
For Cadillac residents that are interested in Ruck’s services, she can be reached at (231) 468-2970.
