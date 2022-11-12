CADILLAC — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services last week reported that two deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed in Osceola County at the end of October.
According to MDHHS, the deaths occurred on Oct. 30. In addition, MDHHS reported that a probable death occurred in Osceola County on Nov. 2.
No other local county reported a death from the disease within the last seven days. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 107 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 52 in Missaukee, 36 in Lake and 89 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 284 deaths.
During the seven-day period from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, there were eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wexford, six in Osceola, five in Missaukee and five in Lake, totaling 24 confirmed cases, which is one fewer than the week prior.
Also during that period, there were 15 probable cases in area counties, which is 12 fewer than the week prior.
As of Thursday, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported four COVID-19 patients, which is one fewer than last week. Across the entire Munson Healthcare system, 18 patients were reported, which is a decrease of 10 patients compared to the week prior.
Spectrum Health, which includes Spectrum Reed City Hospital, on Thursday reported 87 patients, which is 11 more than the week prior. That total includes six adult ICU patients, which is two fewer than the week prior. The hospital system also reported two pediatric non-ICU patients.
