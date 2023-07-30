BALDWIN — Two people were killed over the weekend in a crash that occurred in Lake County near Baldwin.

The crash occurred on Saturday at 4:17 p.m., according to a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

There were two vehicles involved in the crash and two fatalities as a result of the crash, which occurred at the North Junction of M-37 and U.S. 10.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Michigan State Police Accident Investigation Unit, are investigating the incident.

