A lot of things are changing this year due to COVID-19, but one thing hasn't — the giving spirit of the community.
Both the Manton Mobile Christmas and the Salvation Army Rescue Christmas events are continuing to work to ensure those in need don't go without during the holiday season regardless of the complications caused by the global pandemic. The Manton Mobile Christmas is scheduled for Saturday at the Living Word Ministries, while the Salvation Army event is on Dec. 22 at the Salvation Army of Cadillac's Wright Street office.
With the Manton Mobile Christmas scheduled for this weekend, Shelly Helsel and the other volunteers who stepped up to help are busy going through donations and setting things up at the 800 South Michigan Ave. location. Although the deadline to donate was originally Tuesday, Helsel said they will be collecting items up until the event on Saturday.
"Our community is amazing. Now that we collected a lot of stuff, we are setting up tables," she said. "The community's generosity is amazing. We are still going, still picking up stuff and still sorting."
With the event happening soon, Helsel said they are finding they need teen gifts. That includes things such as hats, scarves, blankets and jewelry, as well as electronic stuff, headphones and board games.
While this event's genesis was due to need and the cancellation of Project Christmas, Helsel said it could return in 2021, but only if a need is still there.
Things continue to progress for the Salvation Army's event too.
Cadillac Salvation Army Major R.C. Duskin said the deadline for people to register ended last week, but they are still taking names and putting people on a waiting list if they call seeking assistance. He said if there are items left over after the event, they will reach out to people on the waiting list.
Like the Manton event, Duskin said they need items for teens including, headphones, Bluetooth speakers or something similar. He also said infant toys also are a need including, teethers, bathtub toys and any 0-1 or 2-3-year-old toys. They are, however, not looking for stuffed animals or clothes.
He also said non-perishable food items and heavy blankets are needed.
The toys and teen gifts can be placed in the various Toys for Tots drop boxes and the locations can be found by going to www.cadillac-mi.toysfortots.org. Duskin also said non-perishable food donations may be dropped off at the Salvation Army's Office, 725 Wright St, or at the Salvation Army Thrift Store, 607 S. Mitchell St.
After taking everything into account, the organizers of Project Christmas announced last month the 2020 version of the annual event was canceled. The decision was made, in part, due to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services restrictions put into place. Those restrictions were recently extended.
As a result of the need that still exists in the community, the Salvation Army stepped up to fill the need and that is how the Rescue Christmas event was born.
"We have a number of donations coming in. We believe we will be able to meet the need and so far, the community has been very generous," Duskin said. "We are just trying to do what we can to help as many people as we can."
The Manton drive-up event is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 12 at Living Word Ministries, 800 South Michigan Ave, Manton. Families who need or want help won't have to register for the Manton event as it's first-come, first-served. The Salvation Army event is different as those benefiting have to have registered.
