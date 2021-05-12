CADILLAC — Two people had to be extracted from their vehicle Tuesday morning after a collision south of Cadillac.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, on Tuesday at approximately 8:55 a.m., a trooper from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Mitchell Street and Mackinaw Trail Highway in Clam Lake Township.
A 2008 Jeep Liberty driven by 57-year-old man from Interlochen with two passengers ran a red light and struck a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 63- year-old Cadillac man that was turning left onto northbound Mitchell from Mackinaw Trail Highway.
There were no reported injuries at the scene, however the two passengers in the Jeep Liberty, a 36-year-old Traverse City man and a 37-year-old Traverse City woman, had to be extracted from the vehicle by the Cadillac Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.