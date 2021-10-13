LAKE CITY — A 41-year-old Merritt man and 24-year-old Prudenville woman faced charges in Missaukee County’s 84th District Court for their connection with a weekend incident that damaged a police vehicle.
Jesse Lee Ratcliffe was charged with receiving and concealing stolen property of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, assault with a dangerous weapon, a pick-up truck, and three counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Oct. 9 in Lake Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the possible sentence to twice the maximum penalty.
Raven Lee Potter was charged with one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct, and malicious destruction of fire or police property, an upper glass panel/brace of a jail door, for her connection with an incident on Oct. 9 in Lake Township and Lake City.
If convicted, Ratcliffe faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $20,000 or three times the value of the property taken on the receiving and concealing offense, while Potter faces up to four years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines for the malicious destruction of property offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Ratcliffe and Potter are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, deputies from the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office spotted a truck that had been reported stolen from the Wexford County. The deputies spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of M-66 and Jennings Road, according to police.
The deputies indicated they wanted the truck to pull over, which the driver did in the area of Jennings and Green roads in Lake Township. As the deputies attempted to contact the driver of the truck, police said the suspect attempted to pull away and flee from the traffic stop.
In the process of attempting to leave, police said the suspect rammed a patrol vehicle. As the deputies attempted to take Ratcliffe and Potter into custody, police said they resisted arrest. Ratcliffe had to be subdued by the use of a stun gun, according to police.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said Monday the passenger side door of the patrol vehicle was crushed during the incident. The vehicle is not totaled, but Yancer said there is significant damage.
He also said a second uninvolved passenger, an 83-year-old Merritt woman, was released from the scene. Yancer said that woman was Ratcliffe’s grandmother and it is unclear why she was in the vehicle.
Ratcliffe and Potter also could face felony charges in Wexford County.
Wexford County Detective Lt. Marty Penney the sheriff’s office is still investigating the theft of the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado. He said the initial investigation in Wexford County showed the incident at the Haring Township residence occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 9. Penney also said there was an alleged altercation between the victim and Ratcliffe.
Once the investigation is complete, Penney said the file will be forwarded to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office for review and authorization of charges.
The Missaukee County court issued a $100,000 cash or surety bond for Ratcliffe, while Potter had a $50,000 cash or surety bond issued. Probable cause conferences for both were scheduled on Oct. 21.
