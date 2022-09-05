CADILLAC — Two people were injured Saturday in a crash that was caught on video via a Michigan State Police in-car camera.
According to an MSP press release, at approximately 2:43 p.m., a trooper from the Cadillac Post was working a traffic detail on M-115 when the incident occurred.
The crash occurred on westbound M-115 near 48 Road in Clam Lake Township. A 2019 Chrysler Pacifica driven by a 75-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man veered off the roadway into oncoming traffic and struck a tree on the opposite side of the road. He and his 75-year-old wife were transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. The wife was later sent to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City due to the extent of her injuries.
Two eastbound cars were able to avoid the collision.
Additional information on the crash was not available at press time.
To check out the video of the crash, go to https://twitter.com/mspnorthernmi/status/1566753874094039043?s=20&t=Oe_xfEPIGmxh-ncOcafEgA
