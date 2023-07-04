CADILLAC — Two people were injured Tuesday morning in a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in Haring Township.
Haring Township Fire Department Chief Duane Alworden confirmed the crash occurred around 10:17 a.m., near the U.S. 131 overpass on Boon Road.
Alworden said one of the patients was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for treatment of injuries and the other to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Additional details on the extent of injuries and the cause of the crash were not immediately available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.