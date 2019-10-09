MANISTEE — Two women were arrested Monday in connection to an animal cruelty case in Marilla Township that occurred Sept. 26.
According to a press release from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, a 27-year-old woman and her 61-year-old mother, both residents of Kaleva, were lodged in the Manistee County Jail. Their names have not been released pending arraignment. Both posted bond and will appear in Manistee 85th District Court on Oct. 23.
Both women have been charged by the Manistee County Prosecutor for animals — abandoning/cruelty to 10 or more but fewer than 25 animals, a felony. If convicted, the charge is punishable by up to four years in prison, $5,000 fine, up to 500 hours of community service or any combination of the penalties.
The women are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
