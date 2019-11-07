MANISTEE — Two women from Kaleva have been charged with felonious animal abandoning/cruelty in connection with an incident in Marilla Township in September.
The Manistee County Sheriff's Department reported that Irene George, age 61, and Christina Humphrey, age 27, both of Kaleva, were charged with Abandoning/Cruelty to 10 or more but less than 25 animals, a felony. If convicted, they face up to four years in prison, a $5,000 fine, and up to 500 hours of community service.
A preliminary hearing will be held Dec. 3. Both are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
