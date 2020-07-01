Two Cadillac area businesses were recently recognized as Michigan Celebrates Small Business' Top 50 Companies to Watch
Both Morgan Composting in Sears and B and P Manufacturing of Cadillac received recognition as one of the top companies to watch in the state while the Cadillac manufacturer also was awarded the Procurement Technical Assistance Centers Best Small Business Award.
Morgan Composting President and CEO Brad Morgan said his business, which makes Dairy Doo, was very excited to be nominated, but to be named one of the top companies to watch is great.
"I started this business over 20 years ago and it was a gamble. To see where we are today in terms of how much we’ve been able to help farmers and homeowners, how much soil health we are able to improve in our great state, and how much we are able to impact recycling by reusing waste products — I just couldn’t be more proud of how far we’ve come and what we’ve accomplished,‘ he said.
Morgan Composting is a family business that was started in 1996, by Morgan and his father Dale. The Morgans began composting as a solution to a manure problem on their 200-head dairy operation. Now the cows have been sold and a composting operation remains.
The business is truly a family business as three of Morgan's children are involved as well as 40 additional employees. The business is headquartered in Sears and includes five compost facilities, a warehouse, and bagging operation in Marion and a product line that includes organic compost, organic potting soils, organic fertilizers, sustainable liquid plant food, and a custom compost blend operation.
Morgan Composting also is a player in the recycling world.
To create their Dairy Doo line, they use waste products, turning items that may have been headed to a landfill into designer compost blends. In the past five years alone they used 17,131 tons of damaged drywall board, 6,500 tons of yard waste, 60 tons of shredded paper, 1,819 tons of food waste, 283,735 tons of cow manure, 233,524 tons of chicken manure, 10,479 tons of wood ash, and 210 tons of cardboard.
This past spring the company started its granulator system at the Marion Warehouse to start manufacturing new products for their line. They also are currently adding on to the Sears site with a new building supported in part by the Recycling Market Development Grant Program through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.
As for the Cadillac manufacturer, company president Craig Hewett said the awards are an honor and validation for B and P's ongoing commitment to their customers and community.
"Our dedicated team behind the scenes in Cadillac, Michigan continues to work hard to position B and P Manufacturing as a preferred supplier of fabricated products,‘ Hewett said. “Our people truly make the difference because we care about our products, our customers, and each other.‘
B and P Manufacturing is a designer, manufacturer, and distributor for material handling products and custom solutions for industry. In recent years, the manufacturer has diversified its offerings beyond commercial material handling products and branched out into other sectors like high-quality metal fabricated products, including missile containers for the Department of Defense.
The company's team is comprised of various experts who bring unique skill sets to their respective fields and who take great pride in designing, engineering, and building American-made fabricated products.
Procurement Technical Assistance Centers, Small Business Development Centers, and SmartZones are organizations located across the state that provide support services to Michigan small businesses.
Each region of these various support organizations selects a company to be recognized as a Best Small Business Awardee for demonstrating a strong relationship with the organization as well as significant success as a company. Awardees must be a PTAC, SBDC, or SmartZone to submit a Best Small Business Awardee, and each PTAC, SBDC, or SmartZone may only submit one company to be recognized.
Representing all regions of the state and a diverse range of industries, companies like B and P Manufacturing are known for their exceptional entrepreneurial leadership, creation of innovation or use of innovation in creative ways, and their sustainable competitive advantage.
Companies nominated for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award must be second-stage companies, defined as having six to 99 full-time-equivalent employees and generating $750,000 to $50 million in annual revenue or working capital from investors or grants. Additionally, the companies must be privately held and headquartered in Michigan.
Normally announced in the spring, Michigan Celebrates Small Business awards and events were pushed later this year due to Covid-19 restrictions. The 16th Annual Michigan Celebrates Small Business awards gala will still be held, though it has been transformed into a virtual event for 2020. Michigan’s 50 Companies to Watch will be celebrated during the virtual gala on July 28.
For more information about MCSB please visit their website at michigancelebrates.org. The full list of winners can be found at michigancelebrates.org/2020-award-winners.
