Two local counties add COVID-19 deaths

CADILLAC — As COVID-19 surges persist, deaths tend to follow.
That's continuing to happen in local counties, with both Missaukee and Lake counties adding one death each since Friday.
District Health Department No. 10's data dashboard on Monday showed Missaukee County had lost a 14th person to COVID-19 and Lake County had lost their 12th person to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
As the Cadillac News reported on Friday, April 16, most of the area's COVID-19 deaths have happened since November, when the second surge began.
In addition to the new deaths, each of the counties in the newspaper's coverage area have recorded new COVID-19 cases since Friday.
Wexford County had 35 new cases, reaching a pandemic total of 2,288. The county also added 40 new probable cases, reaching a pandemic total of 261.
Missaukee County added 25 cases and reached a pandemic total of 1,129. The county added 16 probable cases and reached a pandemic total of 210 probable cases.
Lake County added 16 confirmed cases for a pandemic total of 502 and also added five more probable cases for a pandemic total of 32.
Osceola County added six confirmed cases and reached a total of 1,414.
However, there's strong evidence the surge is dropping off.
Last week, the positivity rate on April 16 was 20.5% in Wexford County, a decrease from 25.9% the week before, though both numbers are much much higher than the World Health Organization's 5% threshold for community spread. Missaukee County's seven-day average positivity rate dropped to 19.6% while Lake County climbed to 12.6% and Osceola County held fairly steady at 18.3%.
Statewide cases reached 793,881 on Monday with 16,901 deaths.
