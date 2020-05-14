CADILLAC — The commute home after a long day at work can have a person on their last nerve and it appears two Manton men let their emotions get the best of them Wednesday.
Cadillac Michigan State Police Trooper Ryan Krebiehl said at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday two vehicles were headed north on Mitchell Street at the Boon Road intersection when a road rage type incident occurred. Once the light turned green, the two vehicles, a Dodge Dart and a Chevrolet Trailblazer, proceeded through the intersection.
The Dart was in the inside lane and accelerated to get past the Trailblazer as the lanes on Mitchell Street condense into one lane further north on the road, according to Krebiehl said. The driver of the Trailblazer, a 54-year-old Manton man, also accelerated not letting the driver of the Dart, a 23-year-old Manton man pass him.
Krebiehl said the two men preceded to bump into each other as the older Manton man attempted to stand his ground and the younger Manton man attempted to merge in front of the Trailblazer. Eventually, Krebiehl said the Trailblazer was forced into the southbound lane, lost control and spun across the road back into the northbound lane and overturned in a ditch.
"The Dodge Dart fled the scene and returned probably a half-hour later after they called dispatch and were told to return to the scene," Krebiehl said. "One driver was taken to the Cadillac ER but was treated and released. No charges have been issued but it is under the review of the Wexford County Prosecutor's Office."
As for the potential charges, Krebiehl said he is seeking reckless driving charges for both drivers, but an additional charge of leaving the scene of a crash for the 23-year-old driver of the Dodge Dart.
Several witnesses also have come forward and Krebiehl said their help in this case has been appreciated. He said the two drivers were on their way home from work and despite both being from Manton they didn't know each other.
