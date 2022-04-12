CADILLAC — Two men faced methamphetamine-related charges Monday in Wexford County’s 84th District Court after their weekend arrest.
Collin Thomas Williams, 23, of Harrison was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and driving a motor vehicle while licenses suspended, revoked or denied for his connection with an incident on April 10 in Haring Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges, which enhanced the potential sentence by twice the maximum penalty.
John Henry Staats, 24, of Lake City was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with the same April 10 incident. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges, which enhanced the potential sentence by 1.5 times the maximum penalty.
At 12:55 a.m. on April 10, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post conducted a traffic stop on Mitchell Street near Bell Avenue in Haring Township, according to a press release from the post. Police said the driver, later identified as Williams, didn’t have a driver’s license and was unable to provide proof of insurance for the vehicle. As a result, police said Williams was asked to exit the vehicle and was handcuffed.
During the search of the vehicle, police said the trooper found two empty plastic baggies in his pocket and a syringe cap. It was at that point that police told Williams was informed the vehicle was to be towed from the scene. Police said the trooper began an inventory of the vehicle and located a clear plastic baggie on the driver’s side floor containing approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine.
The passenger, later identified as Staats, was found to possess a plastic baggie containing a gram of suspected methamphetamine, according to police. He also had a bag containing a syringe, a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine, a mirror and a torch.
Both men were arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail before their arraignment in district court.
The court issued a 10% of $10,000 bond for Williams, while the court issued a 10% of $5,000 bond. Both men are scheduled to be back in court on April 26.
