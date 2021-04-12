Even before the COVID-19 pandemic turned the economy upside down, many businesses in Northern Michigan were thinking about ways to improve their resiliency in the face of tough times.
Recently, two Missaukee County businesses received some assistance in achieving that goal.
Northern Initiatives, a Community Development Finance Institution, and TCF Bank teamed up to provide financial support to Northern Michigan businesses negatively impacted by the ongoing COVID pandemic. During the month of February, Northern Initiatives distributed $1,000 mini-grants to six small businesses to help them navigate a new economic climate. The businesses submitted an application for the reimbursement-based funds made possible through a grant from TCF.
“We are proud to support Northern Initiatives and its efforts to provide funding to those small businesses in Northern Michigan that need help during these pressing economic times,‘ said Deb Ballard, North Michigan Community Development Market Manager at TCF Bank. “Our No. 1 priority is to make sure the people and companies in our communities have the resources they need to thrive.‘
Local recipients of the TCF mini-grants were Brinks Family Creamery — a fourth-generation dairy farm in McBain, for the purchase of more than 8,000 milk bottles to continue processing their products without issues; and Arletta’s Flowers and Gifts in Lake City for upgrades to their website and point-of-sale system to include items they sell beyond flowers.
The participating businesses also received complimentary knowledge-building assistance with NI’s business coaches and through the use of Initiate, NI’s online customer portal. The platform has grown to include 21 videos, six financial calculators and over 100 articles, and relevant resources, organized around the themes of money, marketing and management.
Kenda Rivera, with Brinks Family Creamery, said they decided to get into the bottling business as a way to branch out into a market that is relatively untapped in the area.
“We wanted to expand in different ways,‘ Rivera said. “To get out of our comfort zone.‘
A dairy farm since 1942, Rivera said in 2018, they decided to sell cheese curds to supplement their dairy income and since last September, they’ve been bottling various milk products, including chocolate, raspberry and whole milk.
The decision to sell cheese curds was fortuitous in light of what happened last year, when dairy prices across the country plummeted following the closure of schools and restaurants after the coronavirus reached the states. Getting into the bottling business helped their bottom line, as well.
“The creamery did quite well last year,‘ said Rivera, who estimated that the 8,000 bottles they purchased with the TCF grant money will last them a couple of months.
At Arletta’s Flowers and Gifts, owner Erine Wescoat said they’ll be investing the money into developing their own website, which will allow them to advertise all their products instead of being constrained by the third-party company they’re currently working with.
At this time, Wescoat said they’re only able to feature flowers through the website service they use, and can’t advertise most other items.
Wescoat said the money will go toward website design and taking pictures of all their products, which include flowers, gift baskets, custom T-shirts and other items featuring regional logos and locations, such as “Lake City‘ and “Lake Missaukee.‘
For years, Wescoat said they relied on third-party companies to market products online but gradually, these companies have demanded more overhead, commission and “courtesy fees‘ to provide the service.
“The COVID crisis made us aware of how vulnerable we were,‘ Wescoat said. “We’re trying to find ways to make our business more viable.‘
Having complete ownership over their website will allow them to escape the third-party paradigm and eventually, Wescoat said they hope to sell their template to other florists or even design pages for them without charging exorbitant fees.
Wescoat said they hope to have the new website up and running by the end of June.
