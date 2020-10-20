This summer, two murders rocked the small communities of Buckley and Marion.
The cases are not resolved, and both are scheduled to resume in November. Both suspects, Alex Keith Mesler and Nicole Veranda Wagner are innocent until proven guilty.
BUCKLEY MURDER SUSPECT TO BE BACK IN COURT IN NOVEMBER
In July, Alex Keith Mesler started the process of having a psychiatric evaluation to see if he can be held criminally responsible in the June murder of his ex-girlfriend in a Buckley home.
According to MCL 768.29a (2), "Upon receipt of a notice of an intention to assert the defense of insanity, a court shall order the defendant to undergo an examination relating to his or her claim of insanity by personnel of the center for forensic psychiatry or by other qualified personnel, as applicable, for a period not to exceed 60 days from the date of the order."
Criminal responsibility means deciding if the defendant should be deemed responsible or not for the alleged crime based upon their mental or emotional state at the time of the offense. In contrast, competency to stand trial means deciding as to whether or not the defendant is mentally capable of standing trial due to the defendant’s current mental or emotional state of being. The defendant also must be able to understand the charge he or she is facing, understand his or her Constitutional trial rights, and have the ability to rationally assist his or her lawyer in the defense of the case.
The evaluation also would determine that.
Mesler's attorney Bill Barnett said the fact that a test occurred will be brought up, but not the results as the defense will not be asking the court to make any rulings or take any position on the testing process or the testing results at this time.
Barnett also said he is waiving further testing at this time and is prepared to conduct the preliminary exam on Nov. 9.
Mesler was charged in June with one count of first-degree murder for his connection with an incident on June 29 in Buckley. A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was added to the charge. If convicted, Mesler faces a potential life sentence with no chance of parole.
The charge in question is an accusation. Mesler is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On June 29, police said Wexford County Central Dispatch received a 911 call from a woman in a West South Street residence in Buckley who claimed her ex-boyfriend was in her home and threatening her with a weapon. Police have not released the type of weapon used.
When sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene, they found Mesler outside on the front porch of the South Street home, and the woman was inside the residence severely injured and unresponsive. EMS arrived on the scene around 8:40 p.m. on June 29 and the victim, Angela Admasian, was declared dead. Mesler was taken into custody without incident.
Admasian also was the victim of a 2017 domestic violence case involving Mesler. In 2017, Mesler was convicted of domestic violence, aggravated assault, and malicious destruction of property, a tether.
Mesler is to be back in court on Nov. 9.
MARION MURDER SUSPECT SCHEDULED TO STAND TRIAL IN NOVEMBER
The Marion woman who police say shot and killed a woman Tuesday following an argument earlier in the day is scheduled to have her trial next month.
During the June 77th District Court arraignment, Nicole Veranda Wagner acknowledged that she understood the charges that were brought against her. By standing mute, a plea of not guilty was automatically entered on Wagner's behalf.
In August, Wagner waived her 49th Circuit Court arraignment but was charged with one count each of second-degree murder and homicide manslaughter for her connection with an incident on June 9 at a residence on 90th Ave near 19 mile Road in Highland Township.
The charges in question are only accusations. Wagner is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A final settlement conference was scheduled for Sept. 18, and with no resolution reached, a four-day jury trial was scheduled on Nov. 3-6.
According to a press release from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a gunshot victim at the Highland Township residence in June.
Natasha Nicole-Lee Beebe, a 29-year-old Marion resident, was shot in the neck area by a pistol and died on scene as life-saving measures were attempted by Osceola County deputies and Osceola County EMS.
At the time of the incident, Osceola County Sheriff Ed Williams said Beebe had been involved in an argument with Wagner earlier in the day on June 9 but left the area at some point. Later on, she returned and was shot and killed.
On June 11, Wagner was arraigned in 77th District Court via Zoom from the Osceola County Jail. Bond was denied for Wagner out of concern for her safety and the community. She remains lodged in the Osceola County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.