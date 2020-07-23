REED CITY — With Larry Emig hanging up his hat as an Osceola County Commissioner, two newcomers are running for the position of commissioner for District 7 in the Republican primary Aug. 4.
Running for the position are Sally Momany and Russ Nehmer.
Sally Momany:
Q: What made you want to run for Osceola County Commissioner?
A: I am running for the Osceola County Commissioner seat because I would like to see a change. Osceola County is a great county to live in and we need to see economic growth. We need to promote our businesses and schools. I also would like to see complete transparency within the board and a more active involvement of our commissioners within the county and the county departments.
Q: If elected, are there any changes you would like to see implemented?
A: I would like to see active involvement from community members with our commissioners. Right now, all meetings are daytime meetings. I’d like to see afternoon or evening meetings as well so they are available to all. I would like to look at grants that are possibly available to help our local businesses and bring back economic growth to Osceola County.
Q: What do you think is the biggest issue facing Osceola County? Why?
A: The biggest issue facing Osceola County now is budget and funding. The county has worked with a deficient for the past few years and it is time to fix that. We cannot continue to dip into our fund equity. We need to build our fund equity and learn to live within our budget.
Q: If elected what would your priorities and goals be for the office and serving the county?
A: First and foremost, my number one goal will be transparency. Second would be a balanced budget and building our fund equity back up. Osceola County needs to be promoted as a great place to work and live. There are many opportunities for families here. We need to promote our schools, which in turn will bring those families back.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, what and how long ago?
A: No.
Russ Nehmer:
Q: What made you want to run for Osceola County Commissioner?
A: Some people ask me what does a County Commissioner do. Well, my father has been a Commissioner for six years and a mayor for five before that. I sat down and we chatted about the difference between my role as a City Planning Commissioner to his. A lot of what I do is transferable skills into a larger forum of the County such as planning, budgeting and oversight, enacting local ordinances and administration of them, administration of the EMS, Jail, Court, COA, among several other things. However, the biggest thing is being accountable to you the Voter and being fair regardless of party lines. I am here to bust my butt to do what is right and take care of the community we live together in.
I think my military and international background give me a broader thinking upper hand to my running mate yet coming back home I have not lost my grassroots feel to what needs to be done in our small-town rural areas. I WILL fight for you just like I fought overseas. Vote for me Aug. 4 as your next Reed City Commissioner.
Q: If elected, are there any changes you would like to see implemented?
A: I am all about rolling up my sleeves and getting to work. I would like to sit in on a few meetings and garner as much knowledge from Larry Emig; the outgoing Commissioner, about the district and get familiar with the technical aspects of the position. Although I am not a career politician, I will do my best to find out the answers and keep my constituents informed.
Q: What do you think is the biggest issue facing Osceola County? Why?
A: We have several issues facing our County, not one. We have a problem with our EMS. Response times and a couple of other things that the Commissioners are looking at currently. Drugs are a huge issue and hopefully with the Sheriff election that has been highlighted and can hopefully be a focus point that continues to be looked at further in the future. Budgetary and fiscal responsibility is a huge issue with me after seeing big government waste in the military. The taxpayer dollar is valuable especially in a small community like ours.
Q: If elected what would your priorities and goals be for the office and serving the county?
A: I am here to gain support and serve the people of this wonderful community. I am just happy for those who have supported me and hopeful that I have gained new supporters from the work I have done these past four years on the Planning Commission after returning home from retiring from the Army.
You can vote for me, or you don't have to. That is your choice. I've never understood why some people have a mission to destroy others or try to make themselves look better. I know all that I have accomplished and continue to do.
I will not sacrifice my morals and values to gain popularity. I say what I mean, and mean what I say. No sugar coat, no BS. I still believe in handshakes for deals and I keep my word.
My priorities would be to seek out problems, right wrongs and balance agendas and serve the wonderful people of this District 7 and of Osceola County.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, what and how long ago?
A: I have not been convicted of a crime. I held a Top Secret Clearance in the military from 2004-2016.
In 2017, I had a run-in with the law after returning home because of my Military PTSD from combat but charges were dropped. No record. I have been in counseling ever since I returned home and dealing with my PTSD much better.
