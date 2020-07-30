ROSE LAKE TOWNSHIP — Two people are seeking the Republican nomination for the Rose Lake Township Supervisor in the upcoming August Primary.
Incumbent Roy Kissinger will be running for the nomination against Tammy Stoner.
Roy Kissinger
Q: What made you want to re-run for Rose Lake Township Supervisor?
A: It has been a very rewarding experience and a great place to live.
Q: If re-elected, are there any changes you would like to see implemented?
A: The Township has a need for a nuisance ordinance pertaining to litter.
Q: What do you think is the biggest issue facing the township? Why?
A: State Regulations and the possibility of reduced revenue sharing.
Q: If re-elected what would your priorities and goals be for the township?
A: Continue to work with the Osceola County Road Commission for improving local roads. Continue improving the LeRoy/Rose Lake fire and rescue that is presently the best in Osceola County.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, what and how long ago?
A: No.
Tammy Stoner
Q: What made you want to run for Rose Lake Township Supervisor?
A: Currently, the township has been run by the same board members for decades, I am running for township Supervisor to present the people an opportunity for new energy and a changing of the old guard.
Q: If elected, are there any changes you would like to see implemented?
A: Transparency in decision making and better communication with the people.
Q: What do you think is the biggest issue facing the township? Why?
A: The mentality of “that’s just the way we have always done it.‘ Too often elected officials who have been in a decision making position for decades become complacent and fail to look outside of the box for new ideas or a better way of doing business. A future issue I believe will be budgeting, with the prediction of revenue sharing to all local governments being cut, I believe funding will become every township & county’s future biggest issue.
Q: If elected what would your priorities and goals be for the township?
A: With the lack of communication to the people it is very difficult to be an informed citizen, a Priority would be finding a way for better communication that allows the people an opportunity to express concerns or support for agenda items prior to the board making decisions. A goal would be forming a citizen rural internet group to make a push for bringing affordable and reliable internet to the people in Rose Lake Township.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, what and how long ago?
A: No.
