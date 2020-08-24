MARION — Multiple people were injured following a crash Saturday at Countryboyz mud bog, located on 15 Mile Road near Marion.
Initial reports indicate that at least two people were airlifted to the hospital as a result of injuries they sustained in a crash involving a platform buggy. Platform buggies have seating on top for occupants.
A Michigan State Police trooper on scene confirmed that one of the injuries was non-life-threatening while the extent of the other injury was unknown.
The trooper also confirmed that the two people airlifted from the scene were occupants of the vehicle.
It is unknown at this time if there were more than two injuries.
Information on the cause of the crash or whether drugs or alcohol were involved was not immediately available.
The incident remains under investigation at this time.
