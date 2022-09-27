Two 'people of interest' identified in Lake County robbery investigation

LUTHER — Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said they are looking in to two “people of interest” in connection with the robbery of the Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther last week.
Martin said on Monday that he couldn’t say much more about the investigation other than that two people have been identified as potential suspects. He added, however, that more information on the case should be forthcoming later this week.
The robbery took place around 10:25 a.m. Thursday, when two men entered the bank at 203 State St. and handed the teller a note with orders to give them money. The note also indicated that a bomb had been placed at a school but it did not specify which school.
Area school districts were contacted to inform them of the potential threat. Baldwin Public Schools was evacuated and the children were bused to the Yates Township Hall on Nelson Road in Idlewild to be picked up by their parents. Before reopening, Martin said a Michigan State Police bomb-sniffing K-9 searched Baldwin schools, in addition to the Newaygo Emergency Response Team.
Law enforcement personnel responded to other area schools after learning of the bomb threat but it was only a precautionary measure. Martin said they believe the bomb threat was likely a “diversionary tactic” of some sort and that no bomb actually was placed.
Martin said they believe this was an “isolated incident” and that there is no danger to the public at this time.
