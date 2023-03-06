BALDWIN — Emergency responders pulled two people out of freezing waters Sunday in Lake County.
According to a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:56 p.m., Lake County Central Dispatch received a 911 call regarding two subjects that had fallen through the ice on L-Lakes in Pleasant Plains Township.
It was reported that the subjects had been in the water for approximately 15 minutes already.
Lake County sheriff deputies responded to the scene and removed their duty gear. They put on their personal floatation devices and tied a safety rope between them. One deputy went out to the subjects, while safety lined to the other office, to help keep them above water, while additional responders worked to remove them from the water.
Responders were able to pull all subjects from the water and get them to a waiting ambulance. All subjects were transported to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia. One deputy was also transported to the hospital to be treated as a precautionary measure.
“The sheriff’s deputies quick actions helped keep the subjects from drowning due to hypothermia conditions,” the press release states. “The quick actions of all the first responders helped save the lives of these two subjects.”
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lake County Central Dispatch, Pleasant Plains Township Fire Department, Life EMS and Lake Township Fire Department.
