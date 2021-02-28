MESICK — The swift action of one 18-year-old man potentially saved the lives of his father and another individual who had fallen through the ice near Hodenpyle Pond Saturday.
According to a Wexford County Sheriff's Office press release, on Saturday at 11:45 a.m., it was reported a dog had fallen through the ice during a family's ice fishing trip to Hodenpyle Pond.
Deputies responded with local fire and EMS personnel to the area of Fletcher Park Road and N. Hodenpyle Dam Road in Springville Township.
While en route to the scene, deputies were made aware that two people had also fallen through the ice while attempting to pull the dog out of the water.
The 18-year-old son of one of the victims from the Lake City area pulled the two people and the dog out of the water, potentially saving their lives.
Both people were transported to an area hospital by ambulance in stable condition.
