LUTHER — Two people are in police custody in connection with the robbery of the Lake-Osceola State Bank last week.
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin Thursday night issued a press release stating the following:
“Currently, there are two ‘persons of interest’ related to (the robbery) lodged at the Lake County Jail on unrelated charges.
“No other details relating to this case are available at this time. Names will not be released pending formal charges.
“This is still an open and ongoing investigation.”
The robbery took place around 10:25 a.m. Thursday, when two men entered the bank at 203 State St. and handed the teller a note with orders to give them money. The note also indicated that a bomb had been placed at a school but it did not specify which school.
Area school districts were contacted to inform them of the potential threat. Baldwin Public Schools was evacuated and the children were bused to the Yates Township Hall on Nelson Road in Idlewild to be picked up by their parents. Before reopening, Martin said a Michigan State Police bomb-sniffing K-9 searched Baldwin schools, in addition to the Newaygo Emergency Response Team.
Law enforcement personnel responded to other area schools after learning of the bomb threat but it was only a precautionary measure. Martin said they believe the bomb threat was likely a “diversionary tactic” of some sort and that no bomb actually was placed.
Martin said they believe this was an “isolated incident” and that there is no danger to the public at this time.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Detective Lt. Brad Nixon at (231) 745-2712.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.