Two proposed city code changes approved, one passed with a revision, and one tabled

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Police Department on Monday was given an additional set of “tools” for dealing with situations they previously were not in a position to effectively address.
The Cadillac City Council approved three ordinances following public hearings — two of them as proposed, and another with a revision.
The changes that were approved as proposed pertain to “noisy or riotous persons” and noise from motor vehicles.
Here is a brief description of each change:
• Noisy or riotous persons — this code amendment disallows property and homeowners from allowing illegal activity from occurring at their residence. The proposed amendment specifically proposes that it shall be unlawful for any person to operate or permit to be operated in any house or place, and subsequently allows the city to cite the property owner for prostitution, gambling, illegal sale or use of intoxicating liquor or controlled substances, and any other illegal activity.
• Noise — this code amendment proposes the inclusion of motor vehicles. Currently, the ordinance only references radios, TVs, phonographs, musical instruments or music of any type.
Council also approved a proposed ordinance related to marijuana odors but with a revision that it not be applied to personal use, but rather only to growing and processing of the plant.
Changes to the proposal were made out of concern that regulating odors produced by marijuana users was potentially discriminatory, as similar laws aren’t in effect for other offensive odors produced by cigars and cigarettes, for example.
Another public hearing was held in regard to an ordinance amendment that would prohibit “exhibition” driving in the city, but this was tabled after council member Stephen King questioned if the proposed penalty would be any less severe than the one dictated by the laws currently on the books.
Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka has said the intent of the proposal is to give officers an option to cite someone with a less severe penalty. Currently, Ottjepka said they can cite people with “reckless” or “careless” driving, but these infractions come with points on your license, along with the potential for insurance increases and other ancillary consequences.
King questioned if the changes as proposed would add points to the offender’s license. If they did, he said he didn’t support passing the code change, as it would be duplicating a law already on the books and wouldn’t actually make the city’s citation any less severe.
Council voted to table a vote on the ordinance until an answer to this question could be obtained.
Read Wednesday's issue of the Cadillac News for more details on the discussion surrounding the four public hearings.
