Two Reed City organizations receive People Fund grants

REED CITY — The Lincoln Township Fire Department and the Reed City Area District Library have each received grants from the Great Lakes Energy People Fund. With a combined amount of $4,400, both groups will be able to bring in new equipment and amenities needed to better serve the community.
For Lincoln Township fire, they’ll be able to purchase six VHF radios and a charging system for fire ground use. Fire Chief David Belden said the department was previously without that equipment, so the addition is extremely helpful.
“So this will give us some communications link between those that are on the fire ground and command staff, as well as our dispatch centers,” he said.
Continuing safety for firefighters of the department is one of the main goals of the department, and Belden said the equipment will allow them to achieve that.
In previous years, the department has received other People Fund awards, which helped to provide ice rescue equipment. As a relatively new chief since September, Belden said they’ve been looking to catch up on seeking grants to bring in more much-needed equipment.
At the Reed City Area District Library, Executive Director Melissa Rohen said they’ll be using the funds to grow their outdoor programming space. Being relatively new in her position, Rohen said the library has received People Fund grants in the past, but that this is the first one she’s been able to participate in.
“The way we approach our grant writing is, we kind of assess what we need to better serve our patrons, what we can do to be more inclusive and what we can do to be a cornerstone of the community,” she said. “So my board president and I, we are brainstorming ways to make our backyard a bit more engaging.”
Right now, the yard space is currently being used for outdoor performances, but doesn’t have any outdoor seating or games for families to participate in. The funds they received will be going toward the purchase of a few new picnic tables, one of which will have a chessboard built into the tabletop.
Some additional outdoor games, like giant dice and cornhole will also be purchased and added to the space. Rohen said upgrading the yard will help with their patron engagement and will show people that their local library is more than just a place where they can rent books.
“We want to actively engage our patrons and, of course, literacy is our primary perspective, but we are so much more than that,” she said. “So we’re hoping that by providing extra seating and activities out there, we can engage our patrons on another level, and help them see the innate value of us as a library, but also as a big figure in their community.”
Once the tables arrive, there will be the opportunity for more outdoor programming and activities, but for now, Rohen said there are several indoor events coming to the library this month. Author Viola Shipman will be visiting on May 14 for a library series called Tea and Talks, and local author Tim Bazzett will be coming for a Q and A on May 17.
Additional upcoming programs can be found on the Reed City Area District Library Facebook Page.
