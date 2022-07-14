BUCKLEY — Two Republican candidates are vying for their party’s nomination in the Michigan House of Representatives 104th District race.
A sliver of Wexford County north of Manton and Mesick is in the 104th District, which also includes parts of Grand Traverse, Manistee, Benzie, Kalkaska and Antrim counties.
Republican candidates running in the 104th District are Fife Lake resident Katie Kniss and incumbent John Roth from Interlochen.
The Republican who secures the nomination in the primary election will face off against Bellaire resident Cathy Albro, who is running as a Democrat. Albro faces no Democratic opponent in the primary.
The Cadillac News asked each candidate a series of questions to help readers get to know them better and where they stand on certain issues. The following are their responses.
John Roth
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
I am in my first term as State Representative for the 104th district. I am a 59 year old father of two daughters and married to my wife Karen for the last 35 years. I study at Central Michigan and Northwestern Michigan College, where I received a Recreation Degree in Marina Management. Before being elected in 2020 I spent 21 years working three jobs all in the recreation field. My approach to the government is to keep as many of the decisions to the local officials as possible. I would like to keep more of our citizens’ dollars in their own pocket to spend as they see appropriate.
• Why are you a good choice for the position?
I believe I have learned how to work with others to get things done. The first year of service is learning how things work. The expression, drinking out of a fire hose comes to mind. With that said, our office was ready to go to work on day one and we had to deal with the mess of the unemployment department. The number of problems people faced was enormous. Our office was successful in handling many of the cases, though there are too many cases still not completed. The most gratifying thing has been handling issues coming to our office from constituents. From those interactions we have passed nine bills out of the house to help those people that have experienced the issues.
• What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing Michigan over the next decade? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
From listening to the residents of our communities, housing, childcare and mental health are their major concerns. Childcare and mental health have been addressed and we will be observing the effectiveness over the next couple of years. The eight bill package of childcare promotion and reforms have been signed into law. The Mental Health Budget that passed recently will invest into all the communities of the state including Northern Michigan. The one item not completed yet is the proposals to jump start workforce housing and that will be my No. 1 focus. The free market has not addressed this area. The successful builders of our area have been busy building single family homes. The way to bring workers and keep workers in our area is to address the housing shortage.
• How can the state help its citizens living in rural areas have better health care access, including mental health?
The mental health issue is being implemented now, so we will watch for results. Rural health care is tougher to solve, but we are making some headway. There are programs for doctors and medical professionals to receive payback on student loans if they practice in rural areas after they complete their programs. There is a new program called Smart that will encourage college kids studying psychology to intern in schools who can see a payback of student loans. With the BSN Nurse shortage we were able to work out an agreement with four-year universities and community colleges to offer the program at our local community colleges. Without the health care workers the care is not going to increase.
• Do you think there are any issues with election security? If so, what are they and how can they be fixed?
I think elections should always be looked at after the fact. What worked well and what didn’t work well. We know that the Qualified Voter Roll needs cleaning up. The Michigan Auditor General found 2,700 deceased people still on the rolls. We tried to help with adding simple changes like training for poll workers and poll watchers that the SOS would do the training. Vetoed.
• How can the state help to address issue of rising costs and inflation?
The first thing we can do as a state is to not take more fees and taxes. We have tried twice to reduce taxes on our families, both were vetoed. We have tried to reduce fuel taxes, not supported. We can make sure we are working with state agriculture to bring their products to market here in Michigan. Reduce taxes on agriculture. The state is allowing municipalities to tax farmers when they improve housing for their seasonal workers.
• How can the state help to bring better high-speed internet access to rural areas?
The state has funding for rural broadband. The complication is finding companies willing to provide service to underserved areas. There are great companies providing the service at this time and there is more federal money on the way.
• Would you vote to raise taxes? Would you vote to raise taxes to help address any or all of the aforementioned issues?
I would not vote for tax increases. The last state fiscal analyst showed we had an increase of funds to the tune of $6 billion. A large portion of the increase is from the fuel sales taxes that have doubled because of the price of fuel. That money should go back to the residents that are paying that increase with a fuel tax pause. We still have about $8 billion of federal money, some of this is for an economic downturn.
• How do you think the remaining ARPA funds should be utilized?
Anything we spend with ARPA funds should be on long-term investments. That has been our goal from day one. Water and sewer projects have been a focus from the state and I think looking at these projects will continue. Infrastructure projects continue to be a need all over the state.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime, either felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
I have never been charged or convicted of a crime.
Katie Kniss
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
Katie Kniss (44). Married my high school sweetheart, we have four kids. Two are graduated and working in the trades, two are homeschooled. I served on the school board at TC Christian and was promoted to Executive Regional Vice President in my company (Arbonne International).
• Why are you a good choice for the position?
I am fed up with the direction this country is going and the indoctrination of our kids in the public schools. I have been called the “Mama Bear” of Northern Michigan and I am ready to go to the front lines in Lansing and fight to protect our kids.
• What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing Michigan over the next decade? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
The biggest challenges we face are an education system that is failing us, rebuilding honest elections, getting workers back to work and fixing the roads. To rebuild honest elections we have to tighten election laws, require voter ID, end mass mailing of absentee applications and prosecute fraud to the max. Fair and honest elections are the backbone of a free society. When that trust is gone, the system will fall apart. This is a nonpartisan issue everyone should want.
• How can the state help its citizens living in rural areas have better health care access, including mental health?
The state should NOT be involved with getting residents in rural areas more access to mental health facilities. The state needs to let the people decide what they need for their physical health as well. There are plenty of resources already available through telemedicine and mail order prescription drug companies.
• Do you think there are any issues with election security? If so, what are they and how can they be fixed?
Yes! We have a badly outdated QVF, a disregard of voter ID and signature matching and lack of transparency with the machines. Thousands of affidavits were hand-delivered to Lansing from concerned citizens and each one ignored. As your State Representative, I will listen and look into the concerns of all my constituents. Your voice will be heard!
• How can the state help to address issue of rising costs and inflation?
Our economy was in a good place before COVID and the unconstitutional shutdowns. We need leadership who will stand up to establishment overspending, paying workers to stay home and rising taxes.
• How can the state help to bring better high-speed internet access to rural areas?
The state should NOT make it their job to put high speed internet in rural areas. That should be a county and community issue, and it’s why we have capitalism. Let the people decide on a local level.
• Would you vote to raise taxes? Would you vote to raise taxes to help address any or all of the aforementioned issues?
I would NOT vote to raise taxes. My goal is to eliminate State Income Taxes and reduce property taxes.
• How do you think the remaining ARPA funds should be utilized?
The remaining ARPA funds should be used to restore the small businesses in local communities that were deemed “nonessential” and forced to shut down, which led to many closing their businesses for good. Any remaining funds should be returned to the people.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime, either felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
As an adult I have not been convicted of any felony or misdemeanor. I was caught stealing once at Kmart while in middle school. I was on probation for a few months.
