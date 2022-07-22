REED CITY — Two Republican candidates are vying for their party’s nomination in the Michigan Senate 34th District race.
Osceola County is in the 34th District, which includes part of Lake County, all of Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, and Gratiot counties, and parts of Bay, Saginaw, Clinton and Mecosta counties.
Republican candidates running in the 34th District are Sumner resident Lisa Sowers and Mount Pleasant resident Roger Hauck.
The Republican who secures the nomination in the primary election will face off in the November general election against Beaverton resident Christine Gerace, who is running as a Democrat. Gerace faces no Democratic opponent in the primary.
The Cadillac News asked each candidate a list of questions to help readers get to know them better and where they stand on certain issues. The following are their responses.
LISA SOWERS, 34th District Senate Republican candidate
Q: Tell us about yourself. (Age, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
A: I am running for Michigan State Senate District 34 Republican. My approach to government, lower taxes and smaller government, and deregulation.
Q: Why are you a good choice for the position?
A: Campaign finance reform, election integrity and pro-law enforcement are just a few of many reasons I am a good choice for state Senate District 34 Republican.
Q: What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing Michigan over the next decade? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
A: Rising cost of fuel, food and inflation. Oil is the lifeblood of our economy and due to Whitmer/Biden policies, we are headed for food shortages and an unsustainable shift to renewable energy. It isn’t the role of government to change to renewable energy? Instead, we need to drill, baby, drill, open line 5 and invest in refineries. We have to go bold by eliminating state income tax for small businesses and invest in skilled labor, trade schools, apprenticeship programs and entrepreneurship.
Q: How can the state help its citizens living in rural areas have better healthcare access, including mental health?
A: By allowing families access to healthcare without raising prices and premiums, or forcing families to purchase health care they don’t want or can’t afford.
Q: Do you think there are any issues with election security? If so, what are they and how can they be fixed?
A: Yes, we need to do better, voter ID, paper ballots, hand counts and clearing roles of those not eligible to vote are removed.
Q: How can the state help to address the issue of rising costs and inflation?
A: We have to go bold and eliminate state income taxes for small businesses. Right now Osceola County, Potash and Salt company we have an opportunity to lower fertilizer costs threefold by investment in helping this company. Couple this with domestic oil investment for energy independence.
Q: How can the state help to bring better high-speed internet access to rural areas?
A: By working with our local government and funding to help with bringing low-cost, high-speed internet access to rural areas.
Q: Would you vote to raise taxes? Would you vote to raise taxes to help address any or all of the aforementioned issues?
A: No, I want to go bold and eliminate state income taxes and go bold with the Michigan workers eliminating needless regulations and taxes. Reviewing and deregulation of our licensing agencies. The first tax I would get rid of would be Decriminalize Michigan auto insurance. It requires two insurances and is a socialist idea.
Q: How do you think the remaining ARPA funds should be utilized?
A: Investing in our roads and infrastructure.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime, either felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
A: No.
ROGER HAUCK, 34th District Senate Republican candidate
Q: Tell us about yourself. (Age, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
A: I grew up on a beef and dairy farm and graduated from Beal City High School. I attended Central Michigan University before starting a 24-year career at the Delfield Company. I also co-own a small building company. My wife, Raschelle, and I have two adult children. I was first elected to the Michigan House in 2016, representing the 99th District. Prior to serving as state representative, I served as a Union Township trustee. I am a member of the National Rifle Association, Michigan Farm Bureau, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart and Eagles Club.
Q: Why are you a good choice for the position?
A: I’m the best choice to represent the 34th District because of my honesty, integrity and background. I bring a unique perspective to Lansing because I know what it’s like to struggle. I’ve been unemployed. I’ve had to take second jobs when I couldn’t make ends meet. Michigan should be a place where everyone can afford to live, work and raise a family, and I will continue working to lower the burden on Michigan families.
Q: What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing Michigan over the next decade? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
A: Our biggest problem is that Michigan’s population is decreasing and hollowing out our economy. People are moving out of our state, and we need to work harder at keeping them here by supporting policies that spur business growth and providing access to better-paying careers. As State Representative, I’ve supported legislation to reduce regulations and red tape on businesses and increase investments into key workforce development initiatives, such as Going PRO and Michigan Reconnect.
Q: How can the state help its citizens living in rural areas have better healthcare access, including mental health?
A: As state representative, I supported reducing restrictions on telemedicine for mental health. I’ve also been extremely supportive of leveraging state dollars to increase the amount of on-the-job training slots for new doctors so the doctors we educate can actually stay here in Michigan.
Q: Do you think there are any issues with election security? If so, what are they and how can they be fixed?
A: Yes, I do believe there are substantial issues with our election system and as state representative, I’ve supported bi-partisan legislation to resolve those issues. Unfortunately, Gov. Whitmer continues to veto these bills. I’ve supported legislation to require a photo ID to vote, require cameras on ballot drop boxes, increase training for poll workers, and clean up our voter rolls by removing dead people who are no longer registered to vote.
Q: How can the state help to address the issue of rising costs and inflation?
A: Inflation is being caused by too much money printing and supply chain disruptions. We may not be able to address money printing at the state level, but we can certainly avoid shooting ourselves in the foot by disrupting the supply chain further like closing down Line 5. I am opposed to the governor’s decision to shut down the Line 5 pipeline because it reduces our energy independence and raises costs for Michigan families. It is estimated this closure would raise gas prices by over 50 cents a gallon.
Q: How can the state help to bring better high-speed internet access to rural areas?
A: COVID has shown how important it is to have high-speed internet access in our rural areas for things such as virtual learning, working from home and even doctor visits. I’ve been a strong supporter of spending our COVID relief money on expanding broadband access in rural areas and fought efforts to use that money in urban areas where they already have options.
Q: Would you vote to raise taxes? Would you vote to raise taxes to help address any or all of the aforementioned issues?
A: No, I do not support raising taxes. The state budget has increased substantially even before we received the COVID relief money.
Q: How do you think the remaining ARPA funds should be utilized?
A: I would prefer to spend the money on physical infrastructure improvements to our state that can last for years. Roads, bridges, sewers, water lines, etc.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime, either felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
A: Twenty-seven years ago I pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for drunk driving. I haven’t had any issues since that time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.