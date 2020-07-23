LAKE CITY — Two Republican candidates are running for the position of Bloomfield Township supervisor.
Bloomfield Township is located in the northwest corner of Missaukee County, northeast of Manton.
Candidates are Tim Bridson and Justin Stauffer.
There are no Democratic challengers running in November, so there's a good chance that whichever candidate prevails in the August primary will end up filling the seat.
Tim Bridson
• Tell us a little about yourself:
My name is Tim Bridson, I have lived in Bloomfield Township for the last 31 years. I work at Ebels and also farm.
• Why should voters choose you to be township supervisor?
I have been involved in the township as a trustee the last eight years. My father was a township supervisor for a neighboring township. Growing up watching my dad helping his community. The township community is very important and needs a voice within our government.
• What do you see as the role and duties of the supervisor?
The role of supervisor is consistent with upkeeping our roads, settling disputes. Supporting our board and community are important to me.
• What do you see as the top issues facing the township? How do you propose to address them?
Top issues at the moment are the loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There isn't much you can do except manage your expenses. Our board has already started to curb unnecessary costs. Road management is threatened with weather and erosion. There will not be any unnecessary developments concerning the roads, just keeping them maintained until revenue returns to normal.
• If you were forced to cut funding in the budget, what areas absolutely would not be touched? What areas could be reduced if absolutely necessary?
Basic overhead is important. As a board we have been diligent at keeping payroll low. Due to the pandemic we have already started cutbacks such as the cost connected with garbage day and our local yard/ garage sale weekend. We are hoping to resume these events next summer when our way of life gets back to normal.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please explain.
I have a clean record and have a great respect for the local police department.
Justin Stauffer
• Tell us a little about yourself:
My name is Justin Stauffer. I have lived in Bloomfield township for the past 15 years. I'm the fifth generation of Stauffers to live in this township. I am married to my wife Alicia and we have three children. I am a welder and tool and die builder. I also farm.
• Why should voters choose you to be township supervisor?
Voters should choose me to be township supervisor. I will do my best to maintain the core values that are held in the township.
• What do you see as the role and duties of the supervisor?
I will be available to the people of Bloomfield township to help, to hear their concerns, and to keep them informed.
• What do you see as the top issues facing the township? How do you propose to address them?
(Candidate did not address this question).
• If you were forced to cut funding in the budget, what areas absolutely would not be touched? What areas could be reduced if absolutely necessary?
If I was ever forced to cut funding in the budget, I would choose to cut the maintenance for the township property first.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please explain.
I have never been convicted of a crime.
