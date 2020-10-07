BALDWIN — Two will be running in the general election for Lake County Sheriff.
Running as Republican, incumbent Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin will be running against Democratic nominee Dennis Robinson.
RICH MARTIN, Republican
Q: Tell the voters a little about yourself.
A: I was elected Sheriff of Lake County in 2016. I have been in law enforcement for over 25 years in the public, private, judicial and recreational sectors
Q: Why are you (re)running for the position?
A: I have been making much needed changes to the Sheriff's Office. Increased training, public outreach, community programs, accountability and transparency. I have been a working Sheriff, not only being the overall administrator for public safety, but I have been a working Sheriff being out in the public, responding to complaints, working hand in hand with my deputies. Leading by example, reaching to community leaders as well as the citizens. I have always been reachable, while also establishing much needed relationships with the community and law enforcement. The initiation of a school resource officer and an explorer program that gets the kids exposed to law enforcement and provide a mentoring program.
Q: What are the biggest issues you see facing the Lake County Sheriff’s Department? How might you go about finding a solution?
A: The contact made to citizens should not only be negative in nature. We need to be out there making positive contact and hearing the concerns of the community. When the community has trust in our agency, we can better effectively do our job. From day one, this has been a primary focus. It has created much dividends, but there is always more that we can be doing. Visiting businesses, going to meetings, providing reports and having public input forums. Working with other agencies to better utilize services as a whole. We have established many relationships with outside agencies, and have regular meetings. Leading by example and holding our agency to a higher standard. Treating everyone as equal regardless of background, not just those that are affluent or have special interests.
Q: Amid COVID-19, there have been many changes to the everyday such as wearing masks and limits on public gatherings. What is your stance on these changes and how would you, if elected, go about enforcing or not enforcing the changes brought on by the coronavirus?
A: From the onset of the pandemic, we have responded to the orders accordingly, and have taken the steps to limit any onset of any related issues. We have responded to complaints on a case by case basis and have dealt with them appropriately with the resources we have had.
Q: What are your goals if elected?
A: A continuation on what I have already been doing. I initiated a drug enforcement initiative, and plan to keep it going to combat the illegal drug activity in the area.
DENNIS ROBINSON, Democrat
Q: Tell the voters a little about yourself.
A: Tell the voters a little about yourself. My name is Dennis Robinson (D), I have lived in Lake County for 36 years and I have 26 years of certified law enforcement experience. I have been married to my wife Cher for almost 48 years and we have 2 daughters and 4 grandchildren, I have held many positions at the Lake County Sheriff Department including Deputy, Chief Deputy,K-9 Handler, Undersheriff and Sheriff. I will bring back leadership, honesty, integrity, dedication and service to our community.
Q: Why are you (re)running for the position?
A: I retired in 2016 as the Lake County Sheriff. During the past 3.5 years, I have been asked by numerous members of the community to come back and bring leadership to this department. There are concerns that drugs like meth, crack, and heroin are a serious problem in our community and enforcement has been very lax.
Q: What are the biggest issues you see facing the Lake County Sheriff's Department? How might you go about finding a solution?
A: Inexperienced administration and employee turnover. Drugs, including meth, crack and heroin are a major concern. I will ensure that all staff feel like a valued member of the team and by working as a team, we can focus on the drug problem.
Q: Amid COVID-19, there have been many changes to the everyday such as wearing masks and limits on public gatherings. What is your stance on these changes and how would you, if elected, go about enforcing or not enforcing the changes brought on by the coronavirus?
A: As the Sheriff, you take an oath to uphold the constitution and enforce the laws of the State of Michigan. I think education is the answer.
Q: What are your goals if elected?
A: I will bring back professionalism and respect for our department. I will improve morale among all staff at the Lake County Sheriff's Department. I will work with our surrounding counties to bring back mutual aid that I instituted in 2015. I will work closely with community leaders to research uses for the Residential Reentry Program building and provide jobs for the employees who were laid off.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
A: Never
