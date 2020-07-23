REED CITY — Two Republican candidates are running for Osceola County Sheriff in the upcoming August primary.
Candidates include the current Osceola County Sheriff Ed Williams and current Osceola County Deputy Mark Cool. The winner will move on to the General Election.
Ed Williams
Q: What made you want to rerun for Osceola County Sheriff?
A: I was asked by many members of the Sheriff’s Office and Community to please run and keep the Sheriff’s Office headed in the right direction. It was expressed to me that many are afraid it will just go back to the way it was if the other candidate was to win because that is all he knows. I believe in progression, and the old army saying that you must constantly improve your fox hole means we will always be looking to be better than yesterday. People should talk to the employees at the Sheriff’s Office, they will tell you how things are going.
Q: If re-elected, are there any changes you would like to see implemented?
A: We have changed a lot over the last year of me being there with communication and productivity. There are a lot of things coming in the next year with having a couple of much larger Reserve Organization of Volunteers, Revenue through Jail Rental, and more satellite offices keeping Deputies out into the County and not stuck in Reed City.
Q: What do you think is the biggest issue facing Osceola County from the policing standpoint? Why?
A: The Single Biggest Issue is Meth and Heroin because it affects whole communities and not just individuals. We will take a combined approach of having a member on the State Drug Team, Trained Deputies that know how to attack the problem, and also create Coalitions with the hardest hit communities and work together.
Q: If re-elected what would your priorities and goals be for the office and serving the county?
A: Keeping Osceola a Safe place to work and raise a family. So, there is really just one Priority and that's it. However, I will do that by making sure we have the best trained and resourced Deputies possible and we work together with the communities to help make them safe. I will also stay the most available Sheriff possible, everyone can have my direct cell number and call me anytime. Communication is key.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, what and how long ago?
A: The only thing I've ever had in my life was a speeding ticket I believe when I was 17 in my uncle's truck in Missaukee County.
Mark Cool
Q: What made you want to run for Osceola County Sheriff?
A: Having served and worked for Osceola County for over two decades; learning as much as I can and working as many different roles as possible within; I believe I have much more to offer our community. I truly enjoy helping people. The position of Osceola County Sheriff has been on my radar since I started employment there in 1995.
When our previous Sheriff Crawford retired, the outreach and tremendous support from our Osceola County citizens came forth of which confirmed that the time to run is now. The outpouring of people stopping by, phone calls, letters, text messages, as well as unsolicited financial support has been truly humbling as well as confirming.
Our Osceola County Citizens are the most important reason as to why I am running for Sheriff.
Q: If elected, are there any changes you would like to see implemented?
A: There are a number of changes I would like to see. I simply cannot list them all. All of which will take time and funding.
We need a Deputy dedicated to drug enforcement. We have not seen this for fourteen months. In the past, we have had a dedicated Deputy working with a multi-jurisdictional drug enforcement team. This Deputy is responsible for tracking drug activity and enforcement within Osceola County. The knowledge our Deputies gain with this program is significant.
Drugs are a growing concern for our community and especially within our schools. It has been proven that education is key. Our children need to be taught more, our parents and adults need to know more; education is invaluable. There are some great programs that need to be continued within our county. There are a number of programs that can be utilized. There are resources that can be accessed for training, mentoring, and teaching.
Our Deputies need continuous hands-on training and to be involved with other law enforcement teams and specialty units. We have so much to learn. We can train with our other local law enforcement agencies and include our local fire and rescue teams, as well as our EMS.
There is funding that must be sought out. We need to utilize grant programs efficiently and effectively.
Encouraging workplace wellness. Keeping our Deputies healthy; both mentally and physically is a priority.
Public relations are extremely important, especially with our youth. Our law enforcement needs to know the people we are working for. We need our Deputies in our schools mentoring our youth. Improved communication between our court system as well as other law enforcement agencies is crucial. I would like to see additional patrol during community and special events throughout the county.
We need Individual and Team development plans of which will include short and long-term goals. This will assist in retaining good quality Deputies as well as other fundamental employees. Employee Recognition programs are invaluable.
Building up our Osceola County team; Deputies and office staff alike is essential in maintaining a healthy work environment of which is, in turn, great for the community.
Q: What do you think is the biggest issue facing Osceola County from the policing standpoint? Why?
A: Some of the challenges we face:
Generalized distrust of law enforcement. Additionally, this is being heightened nationally through social media. As a Deputy, I see this behavior within our very own beloved Osceola County in some areas. This lack of trust is cause for a lack of respect. This can be very dangerous for our Deputies and Officers alike as well as our communities.
Trust is earned not provoked nor demanded. Getting to know you, our local citizens and you getting to know us, your local Deputies, your local Officers, your Firemen and Firewomen — your first responders in general — would be a good first step. Our Deputies need to be in the field and out of the office, getting involved, being a part of, and doing the right thing.
As Trusted Leader within our own Osceola County for the past two decades; I believe that: Leadership is more than a title, it’s an action. Leadership comes in various ways. It’s doing the right thing on and off the camera. It’s working side by side with one another in the trenches (if you will) and offering encouragement. It’s rising above a label and making a difference. It’s learning and acknowledging that — continuous learning is essential to improvement. It’s inspiring our youth to dream bigger than we did. It’s being methodical in each decision we make, knowing that decision affects more than oneself.
Since I became a Deputy, my leadership roles have come into play each and every day for the past 25 years. They are all unique to each individual situation.
Q: If elected what would your priorities and goals be for the office and serving the county?
A: My priority is to the people of Osceola County, as it has been for the past 25 years. My goals include; working hard every day while protecting and maintaining safety within our beloved county. We will continue this and continue to improve on this.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, what and how long ago?
A: Regrettably, I am not proud to say that when I was a teen I was charged with a misdemeanor. Together with a friend, we went to his ex-girlfriend’s house and took a cassette tape from a truck. Shortly after high school, I was cited after putting a vehicle in the ditch and leaving the scene. I took full responsibility for both actions and they are no longer on my record.
