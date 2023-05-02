BALDWIN — Two men have been arrested and face felony charges in connection with multiple burglaries in Lake County.
According to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office press release, on April 28, deputies were dispatched to a report of a burglary on Creston Drive in Eden Township. During investigation, two additional burglaries were also located on the same road.
On April 29, the investigation led deputies to the 5000 block of west 10 1/2 Mile Road, in Irons, where one suspect and a large amount of stolen property were located.
Jeffery Jacob-Alan Little was taken into custody at that location. Little was on probation at the time of his arrest and had a valid warrant for him out of Mason County.
On the same day, with the help of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed by deputies and detectives in the 9000 block of 70th Avenue, in Evart.
Curtis Jerome Johnson was taken into custody at that location. Johnson’s clothing was seized as well as a van that was allegedly used in the commission of the burglaries. Stolen property was located in the passenger compartment of the van.
Both suspects were arraigned on May 1 in the Lake County Trial Court with their bonds set at $15,000.
If you have any information as to this case, you are asked to contact Deputy Buscaino, Deputy Perrin or Detective/Lt. Nixon.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Reed City Towing, Meceola Central Dispatch and Lake County Central Dispatch for their assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.