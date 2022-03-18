CADILLAC — Two of the three downstate suspects arrested and charged for their alleged connection with the illegal use of a financial transaction device at multiple Haring Township businesses have been re-arraigned in 84th District Court so additional charges could be added.
Stephanie Anna Fuentes, 41, of Muskegon, recently was re-arraigned on charges of illegal use of a financial transaction device, attempted illegal use of a financial transaction device, stealing a financial transaction device, larceny in a building, possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon, knives and machete, for her connection with an incident on Feb. 23 in Haring Township. The court issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
Damion James Nelmark, 44, of Gowen, also was re-arraigned recently on charges including two counts of conspiracy to commit illegal use of a financial transaction device and one count of stealing a financial transaction device, possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and carrying a concealed weapon, knives and a machete, for his connection with the Feb. 23 incident in Haring Township. Nelmark had a habitual offender fourth offense notice added to the charges. The court issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
Although he was not re-arraigned recently, Robert Christopher Brown, 43, of Grand Rapids, also was charged for his part in the Feb. 23 incident. Brown was previously charged with one count of conspiracy to commit illegal use of a financial transaction device. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Fuentes, Nelmark and Brown are all presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In a February release by the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post, it stated a trooper was called to the Harbor Freight store in Haring Township Wednesday evening for a report of a stolen wallet. Police said the victim indicated she set her purse down in the store and didn’t realize she didn’t have it until she went to checkout. She located her purse, but her wallet was missing, according to police.
A short time later, police said the woman received a notification that her bank card was used at the Home Depot store next door to the Harbor Freight store. The trooper reviewed surveillance footage at Harbor Freight and police said the trooper began to identify suspects. While the trooper was at the Home Depot store investigating the fraudulent purchases, police said another notification of an attempted purchase with the stolen card was reported from the Haring Township Walmart. The purchase, however, was rejected.
Police said the trooper went to the Walmart and saw a woman who matched the person in the surveillance footage at Harbor Freight. There also was a man with her and police said while the trooper was talking with the woman the trooper noticed she was wearing a radio with a microphone and earpiece.
Police said she was overheard telling someone on the radio she was going to jail and the trooper found an identical radio on the man who was with her. The woman was told by the trooper to tell the third person on the radio to come to the entry of the store. Police said a man walked through the door with an identical radio and was also wearing an earpiece for communication.
Fuentes, Nelmark and Brown are all scheduled to be back in Wexford County’s 84th District Court on March 22.
