REED CITY — Two teenagers sustained minor injuries Saturday after colliding with a tractor.
According to an Osceola County Sheriff's Office press release, on Saturday at approximately 3:49 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a personal injury accident on 200th Avenue near 1 Mile Road in Richmond Township.
The roadway was closed down for approximately two hours as Reed City Fire Rescue utilized the Jaws of Life to remove the trapped driver.
The driver, a 17-year-old Reed City woman, was transported by EMS to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Her passenger, a 18-year-old Commerce Township man, sustained minor injuries.
The Reed City woman was traveling southbound on 200th Avenue when she came over a steep hill and was unable to avoid colliding with a farm tractor.
The tractor was being driven by a 77-year0old Hersey man, who was going northbound. The Hersey man was not injured and the exact cause of this accident is yet to be determined.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Osceola County EMS and Reed City Fire and Rescue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.