LAKE CITY — M-55 was closed for nearly an hour and traffic was backed up to downtown Lake City after a crash Wednesday afternoon.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said the two-vehicle crash happened at 12:27 p.m. Wednesday when a 53-year-old Falmouth man driving a semitrailer hit a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old pregnant Lake City woman. Yancer said the semitrailer was traveling westbound on M-55 when the Lake City woman pulled out in front of him leaving Roger's Family Foods of Lake City.
The semitrailer driver was not injured, but the Lake City woman was transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for treatment for her injuries. The crash closed the road for about 40 minutes and Yancer said M-55 was reopened to traffic around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash and occurred because the Lake City woman failed to yield to the semitrailer. No citations were issued, according to Yancer. Both vehicles were towed from the scene because they were inoperable, Yancer said.
