CADILLAC — Haring Township Fire, MMR Ambulance and deputies with the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on North Mitchell Street near Works Avenue Thursday morning.
According to a press release issued by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, a 59-year-old man had been plowing snow for a business in his pickup truck.
While the pickup made a wide right turn to re-enter the parking lot, a second vehicle coming northbound, driven by a 55-year-old Tustin man, came into the pickup’s path, causing the vehicles to collide.
As a result of the impact, the Tustin man’s vehicle was pushed into a power pole, causing it to fall onto the hood of the vehicle.
The Sheriff’s Office reported that two uninjured occupants were temporarily trapped in the vehicle until Consumers Energy arrived to turn off the power lines.
A citation for Improper Lane Use and Failure to have a Yellow Caution Light while plowing was issued to the driver of the plowing vehicle.
Due to the downed power lines, a portion of North Mitchell Street was closed for about two hours. No injuries were reported.
