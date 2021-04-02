CADILLAC — The federal government is handing out a lot of money right now — money that experts believe will have a huge and potentially long-term impact on local economies.
To get an idea of how much money is being allocated to this area by the government, consider the recent stimulus payments of $1,400 for every qualifying adult and child in the area.
Within the city of Cadillac, a little more than $1 million was given to residents during the most recent stimulus payout, and that doesn't include the child tax credit payments expected to begin later this year, or the large influx of cash that will be coming soon to area municipalities.
Daniil Manaenkov, University of Michigan economic forecasting expert, said this money is bound to affect a number of individuals and groups within the community, although much of those effects will depend on how people decide to use the money.
The Cadillac News asked people on social media to fill out a short, unscientific survey to get an idea of what they planned to do with their stimulus payments.
Of the 68 people who responded, slightly more than half indicated they would use at least some portion of their stimulus money on household bills; around 43% said they would be putting some of the money in savings; around 38% said they would be paying off some debt; and around 32% said they would be investing in home improvement projects. Other expenses, such as buying groceries or luxuries they normally wouldn't be able to afford, comprised a much smaller segment of the respondent answers — 20% or less.
As far as the amount they expected to spend out of their stimulus money for the various things already mentioned, around 30% planned to spend most of the money on bills, 23.5% on debt payments, 16.2% on home improvements, and around 10% said they would be putting most of their stimulus money in savings.
A little more than half of the respondents said they didn't think the stimulus would make a difference in their ability to make it through the pandemic and most who provided a comment following the survey said they believed the most recent payment was unnecessary (but in some cases, appreciated):
• "All of our stimulus went into our savings account so when we do need it we have it and we aren't tempted to spend any of it in the meantime."
• "It’d be nice if there were a way to get more money to folks who really need it, than for someone like me to whom it really just feels like a bonus."
• "Personally I've been back to work since June 2020. Full time, full staff. I work in a factory so it's definitely not sanitized between shifts. We are working 12 days on, two days off. The stimulus wasn’t needed, but put us at our goal for our Hawaii vacation fund, so that was nice."
• "I know there are several families that are still hurting from the pandemic. So many households are playing catch up on bills and expenses from being out of work for months. I also understand there are several households (including myself) that are receiving stimulus money that do not need it. I would rather see lawmakers approve bills that specifically target hurting families (those behind on rent/mortgage, utilities) instead of approving another stimulus for everyone."
Manaenkov, with U of M, said mass stimulus payments such as the one just released by the government aren't targeted very well to those who are most likely to put the money back into the economy, which explains to a degree why many people say they are planning to save the money or pay off debt. Unemployment benefits are considered very targeted since the people receiving the money quickly put it back into the economy buying food and other necessities, Manaenkov said.
With many people choosing to pay off debt or put the stimulus money in savings rather than directly back into the economy, Manaenkov said it remains to be seen how much will be spent within the community and at local businesses.
In the Cadillac News survey, the biggest chunk of respondents (more than half) said they would be spending less than 25% of their stimulus money at local businesses.
With more people paying off debt, however, Manaenkov said there may be more comfort to spend on other items.
"Less debt could be tangible locally as people will be in a better position to spend," Manaenkov said.
As far as people putting more money into savings, Manaenkov said this may translate into more confidence among local banks to lend, although this likely will be less pronounced for credit unions, which are more constrained in how they give out loans, he said.
Construction could see another big year in 2021 after the boom year of 2020, but Manaenkov said it remains to be seen if "fatigue" in home improvement- and renovation-related activity sets in and fewer people invest in these types of projects.
That being said, Manaenkov said there could be a big increase in the construction of capital improvement projects approved by municipalities that suddenly have a lot more money in their coffers.
As this money begins to be allocated, Manaenkov predicts that there could be some confusion and conflict between municipalities, each vying for their slice of the pie. He suggests that municipal officials do their homework now to avoid this possibility in the coming months.
Manaenkov said another possible effect of people having more cash on hand is that used car prices will go through the roof.
Manaenkov said with parts for new vehicles running low right now, people may instead opt for buying used vehicles. Since the supply of used vehicles is more rigid than new vehicles (because there's only so many of them), Manaenkov predicts used car prices could spike pretty high in the next couple of months.
"It could get reasonably crazy," Manaenkov said.
One upside of the stimulus payments is that it will allow some people to escape a cycle of poverty.
"Being poor is very expensive," Manaenkov said. "This will probably do a lot of good for people."
While the statement that being poor is expensive may seem somewhat paradoxical, Manaenkov said people in weak financial positions are forced to make decisions that are more costly in time and resources than those who are in a better position. Examples include having to take out extremely high-interest payday loans to pay bills, or having to take on multiple, low-paying jobs rather than focusing on doing really well at one job and getting paid more.
Although beneficial in many respects, Manaenkov said easily accessibly government assistance may create "weird incentives" for people to stay unemployed in order to continue collecting as much money as they can.
Manaenkov said this could create labor supply issues for local companies into the summer and also may prompt employers to raise their wages in order to attract workers.
While people may be happy and flush with cash right now, Manaenkov said the hangover resulting from massive federal spending could be pretty painful.
With the government borrowing so much money, the real impact may come in the form of inflation tax, which is felt mostly by those on the lower end of the income ladder, Manaenkov said.
Inflation tax occurs when the government suppresses interest rates and allows inflation to accelerate in order to increase revenue relative to gross domestic product (this technique was used by the government after World War II to pay off excessive war spending). What this means is that prices of certain goods that are more responsive to inflation pressures — such as gasoline, food, automobiles and housing — increase while other types of goods and services that aren't responsive to inflation pressures remain stagnant.
Since goods and services most responsive to inflation pressures tend to be purchased mostly by those at the lower end of the income distribution, the burden of paying for the government's spending spree will fall predominantly on the poorest segments of society, said Manaenkov, who hopes Congress will include some sort of offsetting provision in the next round of COVID assistance to ease the costs of inflation.
