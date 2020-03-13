U of M medical historian on pandemics: cities that act early do better

ANN ARBOR — Preventative measures in response to COVID-19 are causing schools and universities to suspend classes, sports leagues to postpone games, and music festivals to cancel their events altogether. Caution during pandemics is certainly necessary, but when is it overkill?
Dr. Howard Markel, the director of the Center for the History of Medicine at the University of Michigan, said that there are three main options when it comes to slowing the spread of pandemics: isolation/quarantine, public gathering bans, and school closure.
“These measures are nuclear options of public health," Markel said. “You don’t use them if you don’t have to because they are extremely disruptive socially and economically.‘
Being a medical historian, Markel looks to the past for guidance on prevention. In particular, he looked to the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic.
“School closure, we found in our study of the 1918 pandemic, was one of the best firewalls,‘ Markel said. In addition to school closure, cities that layered other “nuclear options‘ tended to do the best.
“We found that the cities that acted early, that did more than one of those three and especially when one of those was school closures (…) did better than those that did not," Markel said.
Markel said that these preventative measures do not stop the pandemic altogether. The purpose is to reduce the total number of cases at any given time and to delay the onset of the pandemic peak. Delay gives researchers precious time.
“You buy time hopefully to figure out better treatments, medications, and even a vaccine," Markel said. Additionally, he said that delay gives researchers more time to collect more data so that they can better gauge the seriousness of the disease.
Markel said that in the 2009 H1N1 pandemic, for example, the initial statistics looked more serious than they actually were due to incomplete data.
“Initially it was in the 3 to 4% rate," he said. Mexico put strict measures in place, but after 18 days these measures were lifted. This is because researchers had the time to collect better data and found that fatality rates were actually much lower — closer to that of the common flu, which is around .01%. Markel explained that the reason for high rates initially is that mild cases often go unreported. This skews the data to make things look worse than they actually are.
In addition to buying time, preventative measures also reduce the number of cases at one time. This is important in keeping the number of cases below the capacity of the health care system.
“A normal epic curve is one big hump," he said. By delaying and flattening the peak of that curve, hospitals have more manageable case loads and have more time to prepare.
“They do buy you time and also reduce that huge influx of people," Markel said. “It’s better to be safe than sorry."
