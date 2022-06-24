CADILLAC — In an effort to help municipalities make best use of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, Poverty Solutions at the University of Michigan recently identified specific areas of need in regions throughout the state.
In the northwest region of the Lower Peninsula, which includes Wexford and Missaukee counties, locating and paying for child care was deemed one of the biggest challenges faced by residents.
According to the report, outside of the metropolitan Grand Traverse and Petoskey areas, child care is scarce. In Benzie and Missaukee counties, around 2.5 kids compete for a single spot. In Wexford County, it’s not much better, at 2.3 kids for a single spot.
“Child care is widely recognized as a key piece in economic mobility — it enables parents to work and improves early brain development and later educational outcomes, as well as benefits the larger economy in the long run,” the report states. “While the benefits and needs of child care are clear, child care can be prohibitively expensive for families with low incomes, costing, on average, more than $10,000 a year.”
The report goes on to state that Child Development and Care vouchers are available, but income eligibility criteria are very low, which means this assistance is only available for the poorest families. Furthermore, less than 50% of families who have vouchers use them in any given month, which is partially a reflection of a lack of supply of child care in the area.
Potential solutions to this problem include some investments the Michigan Legislature already made in its 2021 budget, including grants to increase the supply of providers and raise the income eligibility thresholds for child care subsidies. The northwest region is also participating in the Tri-Share Child Care Pilot, a program where child care costs are shared by parents, their employers, and the government.
“Additionally, the pandemic has challenged child care providers and regulators to develop alternate models of child care to increase supply in ‘child care deserts,’” the report states. “Rethinking traditional child care models to provide care during non-traditional work hours, streamlining licensing for home-based child care facilities that can often provide more flexible care, creating cooperative workspaces that combine child care and work, and supporting flexible options for occasional care can help create child care that better meets the needs of parents.”
In the west region, transportation costs were deemed one of the top economic burdens, particularly for Osceola and Lake counties.
Lake County struggles the most in the region; it has poverty rates that are higher than the state average and a large portion (21%) of residents receiving nutritional assistance. In contrast, Kent County, home to the economic center of Grand Rapids, outperforms state averages across all metrics.
“The disparity in economic well-being across the region must be addressed,” the report contends.
According to the report, Lake County residents spend between 40-45% of their income on transportation costs, and Osceola County residents spend 35%. Compare those figures to Kent County, where residents spend less than 25% of their income on transportation. Part of that disparity is the rural nature of local counties, making automobile ownership a necessity for getting to work.
Some of these costs also are driven by the high cost of auto insurance in the state.
“The lack of reliable and affordable transportation presents a large obstacle to economic mobility,” reads the report. “Simple car repair needs can lead to job loss, creating a domino effect of economic hardship for families with low incomes.”
As far as what can be done to address the high cost of transportation, the report indicates that improving state assistance programs or developing ones at the regional level so that they can quickly provide assistance with the cost of auto repairs could provide more stability for families with low incomes.
It goes on to state that new on-demand micro-transit systems designed for low-density rural areas are being implemented across the U.S. and should be explored for the region.
Finally, using ARPA funds to expand electric charging station infrastructure in the region, in addition to creating subsidies to help residents purchase electric vehicles, will cut down significantly on transportation costs, the report concludes.
Ultimately, Amanda Nothaft, senior data and evaluation manager at Poverty Solutions, said the disparities brought to light by the report can inform how state and local officials prioritize the use of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
To check out the Michigan Poverty and Well-being Map, go to https://poverty.umich.edu/research-funding-opportunities/data-tools/michigan-poverty-well-being-map/
